LAKE LUZERNE — A Connecticut man who allegedly bashed a relative in the face with a beer bottle was jailed Monday on two felony charges, police said.
Erik L. LaFountain, 37, of East Haddam, was arrested after a fracas at a home in Lake Luzerne where he and others were staying prompted him to hit another man with a beer bottle, according to State Police. The victim suffered a broken tooth and lip injuries.
LaFountain was charged with felony counts of assault and criminal possession of a weapon, and was sent to Warren County Jail without bail. He is a felon on parole in Connecticut, and was not supposed to leave the state without permission from parole officials.
Connecticut media reports show he has a variety of arrests for burglary and possession of stolen property.
