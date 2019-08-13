{{featured_button_text}}

LAKE LUZERNE — A Connecticut man who allegedly bashed a relative in the face with a beer bottle was jailed Monday on two felony charges, police said.

Erik L. LaFountain, 37, of East Haddam, was arrested after a fracas at a home in Lake Luzerne where he and others were staying prompted him to hit another man with a beer bottle, according to State Police. The victim suffered a broken tooth and lip injuries.

LaFountain was charged with felony counts of assault and criminal possession of a weapon, and was sent to Warren County Jail without bail. He is a felon on parole in Connecticut, and was not supposed to leave the state without permission from parole officials.

Connecticut media reports show he has a variety of arrests for burglary and possession of stolen property.

Subscribe to Daily Headlines

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments