Parking, social distancing concerns increase on east side of Lake George

FORT ANN — Traffic issues continue to cause concerns on the east side of Lake George, especially this past weekend.

Warm spring weather to begin May brought out large numbers of hikers on the trails to Shelving Rock and Buck Mountain in the town of Fort Ann.

Congestion caused by vehicles parked along Shelving Rock and Pilot Knob roads, coupled with concerns that hikers aren’t practicing social distancing on the trails, is causing some worries.

On Sunday, because of overflowing lots and illegally parked cars, Shelving Rock Road was temporarily closed to incoming traffic by DEC forest rangers at 12:30 p.m., DEC spokesman David Winchell said. The Washington County Sheriff’s Office took over managing the closure after that.

“Forest rangers estimate 150 vehicles were packed into the nine parking lots designed to hold a total of 90 vehicles,” Winchell said in an email Monday, adding that DEC rangers and Washington County sheriff’s deputies combined to issue 49 parking tickets. The road was reopened to two-way traffic by 3:30 p.m., after enough vehicles had left the area.

“It’s even worse up on Pilot Knob — there were in excess of 150 cars up there by the Buck Mountain trailhead,” Fort Ann Town Supervisor Samuel Hall said. “That’s a lot of traffic.