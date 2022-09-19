Parking sensors installed on streets in Glens Falls

GLENS FALLS — After inclement weather delayed a Glens Falls city parking project early last week, the installation of new parking sensors is now complete on various city streets.

The hockey puck-shaped parking sensors are underground in 150 different parking spaces on downtown streets, including Glen, Warren, Ridge and South streets and Hudson Avenue.

The installation is a precursor to the larger city parking plan and is still in the preliminary stages of testing.

The sensors will send information to an online app, developed by Fybr, and will provide data such as which downtown spaces are occupied and for how long.

The idea for the sensors was developed in the Common Council Sustainability Committee about three years ago, said Jeff Flagg, director of economic development for the city.

The cost of the installation is covered by a grant the city received from the New York Power Authority totaling approximately $225,000.

Flagg said that while the sensors themselves are relatively cheap, the networking costs add up as more sensors are utilized.

"For our purpose, it will provide us with data to help sustainability, more efficient parking and enhance parking enforcement," Flagg said.

The city will be focusing on its efforts to improve parking enforcement in the next few months, Flagg added.

With access to the Fybr app, law enforcement, city officials and the public will be able to see specifically how long a car has been parked in a space that is equipped with a sensor.

It is also an effort to increase sustainability.

Flagg said about 40% of cars driving throughout downtown Glens Falls at any given time are looking for a parking space.

Having access to the app will potentially decrease that percentage.

"There are three different kinds of parking space users: those who are going out to eat or to see a show at the theater, and take a few hours; there are those who work downtown and park for eight to 10 hours; and then there are those who live downtown and would ideally want a designated parking space," Flagg said.

Flagg said that while the grant will cover at least a few years of the networking costs, the city would hope that downtown sales tax revenue would eventually cover the costs.

Flagg said the city is also considering the option of paid parking spaces.