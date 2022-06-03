Parker named district superintendent for local BOCES

KINGSBURY — The Washington-Saratoga-Warren-Hamilton-Essex BOCES has announced that Turina Parker will be its new district superintendent and chief executive officer.

Parker is currently assistant superintendent for educational and support programs at BOCES.

The WSWHE BOCES is expected to appoint Parker at its June 8 meeting. She is set to begin her new duties on Aug. 16.

“Dr. Parker has demonstrated the ability to lead and work cooperatively across the region,” WSWHE BOCES President John Rieger said in a news release. “We are confident that Dr. Parker will build on our successes, fulfill our strategic plans, and provide a vision that will take the organization to the next level and provide even stronger support and opportunities for the education of our children and the school districts that we serve.”

Parker has been in the education field for 20 years. Her experience includes serving as director of day treatment and principal at St. Catherine’s R. & E. May School in Albany. She also served as coordinator for curriculum and assistant principal.

Parker has served in numerous capacities for BOCES over the past 14 years including principal for special programs, executive principal and executive director for educational and support programs. Her leadership experience includes directing the Early College Career Academy, as well as support services, personnel development and employment training for adult divisions of WSWHE BOCES.

She also serves as a member of the Saratoga-Warren-Washington Workforce Development Board, and has maintained responsibilities for supporting students and leading principals, central office administrators and instructional personnel and classified staff.

Additionally, Parker teaches graduate students as an adjunct instructor a SUNY Plattsburgh.

Parker says the work of BOCES is critically important, and she looks forward to helping every child in this region have the best chance they can to become successful.

“I am honored to serve the BOCES in this new capacity. As district superintendent, I plan to nurture our valued partnerships with the component school districts and the community to provide opportunities for student success and local workforce development,” she said in a news release.

Parker will replace District Superintendent of Schools James Dexter, who is retiring in August after 12 years of service to WSWHE BOCES.

Parker earned her bachelor’s degree in English and master’s degrees in educational administration and curriculum development and instructional technology — both from the University at Albany.

She earned her doctoral degree in educational leadership from Walden University. Parker participated in the New York state Superintendent Development program through SUNY Oswego.

She lives in Ballston Lake with her husband and has two daughters.

