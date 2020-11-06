Park Theater to welcome back patrons for dine-in movie event

A few blocks away from the Park Theater, the Charles R. Wood Theater announced it would be cutting the hours for its staff in a bid to save money last month. The theater is currently weighing whether to show movies in lieu of live productions.

Ristau said the Park Theater was forced to cancel 90 events this year because of the pandemic, but remains economically stable due in large part to Doc’s Restaurant, which had a better-than-expected summer.

He added that the restaurant’s success coupled with the lack of movie theaters in the region may help drive interest in the theater showing movies.

“This is kind of taking the fact that the restaurant has been doing well and seeing if people have an appetite not only for food, but for dinner and a movie,” Ristau said.

Tickets for the event cost $60.

Guests will be able to choose from a selection of entrees including braised beef short rib, skillet-roasted chicken breast or butternut squash ravioli. All meals will be served with an autumn crunch salad and apple cider doughnut bread pudding.

Doors will open at 5 p.m. and dinner will be served beginning at 5:30 p.m. The movie is scheduled to start at 6:30 p.m.

For more information or to purchase tickets, visit www.parktheatergf.com or call the Park Theater box office at 518-792-1150.

Chad Arnold is a reporter for The Post-Star covering the city of Glens Falls and the town and village of Lake George. Follow him on Twitter @ChadGArnold.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 1

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.