Park Theater to welcome back patrons for dine-in movie event

GLENS FALLS — The Park Theater on Friday announced it will invite patrons back inside later this month for the first time since the coronavirus pandemic forced its closure in March.
The theater will host a dine-in movie event on Nov. 18, where it will show “A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood” and offer a special three-course dinner to those in attendance.
The critically acclaimed film, which stars Tom Hanks, tells the true story of Fred Rogers — known to most as Mr. Rogers — and his friendship with Lloyd Vogel, an investigative journalist who formed a friendship with the television icon after being tasked to write a story about him.
Chris Ristau, the theater’s general manager, said the event was scheduled in order to gauge whether there is any interest in the theater showing movies until live theater productions can resume.
“We’re going to give it a try,” he said.
Movie theaters last month were allowed to resume operations at 25% capacity or 50 patrons per screen after months of closure.
Still, many theaters in the state remain closed, including the Regal movie theater in Aviation Mall in Queensbury.
The theater industry as a whole has been hit hard since the pandemic took root in the state. Several theaters have been forced to close permanently because of the lack of revenue, including Skyloft, a music venue located in Crossgates Mall in Guilderland.
A few blocks away from the Park Theater, the Charles R. Wood Theater announced it would be cutting the hours for its staff in a bid to save money last month. The theater is currently weighing whether to show movies in lieu of live productions.
Ristau said the Park Theater was forced to cancel 90 events this year because of the pandemic, but remains economically stable due in large part to Doc’s Restaurant, which had a better-than-expected summer.
He added that the restaurant’s success coupled with the lack of movie theaters in the region may help drive interest in the theater showing movies.
“This is kind of taking the fact that the restaurant has been doing well and seeing if people have an appetite not only for food, but for dinner and a movie,” Ristau said.
Tickets for the event cost $60.
Guests will be able to choose from a selection of entrees including braised beef short rib, skillet-roasted chicken breast or butternut squash ravioli. All meals will be served with an autumn crunch salad and apple cider doughnut bread pudding.
Doors will open at 5 p.m. and dinner will be served beginning at 5:30 p.m. The movie is scheduled to start at 6:30 p.m.
For more information or to purchase tickets, visit www.parktheatergf.com or call the Park Theater box office at 518-792-1150.
Chad Arnold is a reporter for The Post-Star covering the city of Glens Falls and the town and village of Lake George. Follow him on Twitter @ChadGArnold.
