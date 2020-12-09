Park Theater to premiere horror film, show holiday classic

GLENS FALLS — A horror movie filmed in the Adirondacks that features artwork from a Glens Falls-based artist will premiere at the Park Theater on Thursday.
"The Retreat" tells the story of a man who finds himself alone on a backpacking trip into the Adirondack High Peaks, where he encounters a monster and must fight for his life and sanity, according to a synopsis of the film.
The film was directed by Bruce Wemple, a New York City director who grew up in Albany, and features artwork by Anthony Richichi, who grew up in Glens Falls.
Richichi has had his artwork shown in museums throughout New York, including at the Hyde Collection, where he was the museum's live painter during the Durer & Rembrandt exhibit featured in 2016.
His work will be on display inside the theater before the premiere.
Both Wemple and Richichi are scheduled to make appearances at the premier, which is scheduled to begin at 8 p.m.
There is a suggested donation of $10.
Doors for the event will open at 7 p.m. and Doc's Restaurant is offering a special menu as well as drink specials during the show.
The menu will feature an appetizer of either roasted butternut squash bisque or a classic Caesar salad.
Entrees include a choice of either three cheese ravioli, seared stuffed chicken breast or braised short rib. All meals are served with apple cider doughnut bread pudding.
To book your dinner reservation, visit www.docsgf.com or call 518-792-1150. All COVID-19 precautions will be followed.
"It's a Wonderful Life"
The theater will also be hosting its second dinner and a movie event on Dec. 16, featuring the holiday classic "It's a Wonderful Life."
Tickets for the event cost $60 per person and include a three-course meal. Tickets must be reserved in advance.
Guests will be able to choose from a selection of entrees, including rosemary roasted prime rib of beef, roasted breast of turkey, and butternut squash ravioli.
All meals will be served with a mixed baby green salad, as well as cranberry bread pudding for dessert.
For more information or to purchase tickets, visit www.parktheatergf.com or phone The Park Theater Box Office at 518-792-1150.
Chad Arnold is a reporter for The Post-Star covering the city of Glens Falls and the town and village of Lake George. Follow him on Twitter @ChadGArnold.
