Park Theater to premiere horror film, show holiday classic

GLENS FALLS — A horror movie filmed in the Adirondacks that features artwork from a Glens Falls-based artist will premiere at the Park Theater on Thursday.

"The Retreat" tells the story of a man who finds himself alone on a backpacking trip into the Adirondack High Peaks, where he encounters a monster and must fight for his life and sanity, according to a synopsis of the film.

The film was directed by Bruce Wemple, a New York City director who grew up in Albany, and features artwork by Anthony Richichi, who grew up in Glens Falls.

Richichi has had his artwork shown in museums throughout New York, including at the Hyde Collection, where he was the museum's live painter during the Durer & Rembrandt exhibit featured in 2016.

His work will be on display inside the theater before the premiere.

Both Wemple and Richichi are scheduled to make appearances at the premier, which is scheduled to begin at 8 p.m.

There is a suggested donation of $10.

Doors for the event will open at 7 p.m. and Doc's Restaurant is offering a special menu as well as drink specials during the show.