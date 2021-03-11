Park Theater to host St. Patrick's dinner and movie event

GLENS FALLS — The Park Theater will host a St. Patrick’s Day-themed dinner and movie event next week, marking the first time the theater has hosted an in-person event since December.

The theater will be screening the Irish film, “Waking Ned Devine,” on Wednesday and will feature a three-course prix fixe menu featuring dishes that will complement the St. Patrick’s Day theme, according to a news release.

The event marks the first time that a live audience has been invited into the theater since December, when the theater closed its doors due to a spike in coronavirus cases.

Doors for the event will open at 5 p.m. and dinner service will begin at 5:30 p.m. The film will begin at 6:30 p.m.

All COVID-19 safety precautions will be followed, including physical distancing between parties. The theater has also bolstered its air filtration system and installed MERV-13 filters.

Tickets cost $60 and must be purchased in advance.

For more information on the event or to purchase tickets, visit the theater’s website at parktheatergf.com, or call the theater box office at 518-792-1150.

