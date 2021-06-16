Park Theater to host outdoor concert series in Crandall Park

GLENS FALLS — In a bid to create greater access to the arts within the city, the Park Theater will host a series of outdoor concerts in Crandall Park next month.

The free concerts, scheduled for each Friday in July at the park’s bandshell, will feature 90-minute performances from local artists that range from rock to bluegrass.

“We are beyond excited for the return of live music to Glens Falls and can’t wait to showcase our talented local artists in the Crandall Park Bandshell,” Chris Ristau, executive director of the Park Theater, said in a statement.

Each concert will begin at 7 p.m.

Here is the schedule of performers:

July 2: Let’s Be Leonard

July 9: Wild Adriatic

July 16: Washington County Line Bluegrass

July 23: The Sea The Sea

July 30: The North & South Dakotas

