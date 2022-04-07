Park Theater to celebrate fourth anniversary with free open house Sunday

GLENS FALLS — The Park Theater on Sunday will celebrate its fourth anniversary since reopening in 2018.

The theater will host an Anniversary Open House from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. It is only the second such event the theater has hosted, the first being last year.

"It's a way to try to encourage members of the community who haven't been in before to stop by and see what we're all about," said Ben Miller, operations manager at The Park Theater.

The event is free of charge and will include featured vendors, wine tastings, live music from Josh Morris and his band from noon to 3 p.m. and more.

Morris said the band will consist of Jimi Woodul on lead guitar and vocals, Ben Woodul on bass and Joe Woodul on drums. Morris will be performing guitar and vocals as well.

The band consists of members of the Troy-based group Dark Honey. Jimi Woodul normally plays guitar and sings, while Ben Woodul plays bass. Morris plays drums for the group.

"I'm super excited about it," Morris said about performing at the event.

The list of vendors includes local DJ Chuck Aiken, Roxy's Cakes, Total Events LLC, Monsieur Touton Selection, Sydney K Andrew Photography LLC and Lot 32 Flower Farm.

Food, hors d'oeuvres and beverages will be available. A full list of available selections is available at parktheatergf.com.

The theater will be decorated to look like a wedding. Miller said the theater has been getting more demand to use the theater space as a rental venue for events like weddings and corporate parties.

"We really want to showcase that part of the building's potential," he said.

Originally when they reopened the theater, management discussed whether to leave the theater as an open-floor venue or add raked seating, which is what can be found in many theaters.

They opted to keep the open-floor to accommodate entertainment and rental events and parties.

"The multi-function nature of the space was a big driving factor in that decision," Miller said.

For the last four years, Miller said theater management has been trying to find its voice and figure out how to best fit into the community.

During the COVID-19 pandemic, Miller said that they have been able to accomplish that.

"We really feel like we've come into our own," he said. "To figure out what we want to offer the community and how to present those things."

Two years ago, the theater created The Park Theater Foundation, a nonprofit organization dedicated to providing a venue for quality and affordable entertainment and performing arts education, according to the theater's website.

The type of art events being put on by The Park Theater has evolved, according to Miller. The venue hosts a premier series, which draws national and international acts, and a live and local series for artists in the Capital Region and beyond to showcase themselves.

The theater also hosts Third Thursday Jazz on the third Thursday of each month. The event features Matt Niedbalski on drums and a rotating cast of jazz musicians.

"The biggest thing we want to get out there with this (open house) is all of the different aspects of what we can do. This isn't just a traditional wedding show, we also are showcasing local live entertainment," Miller said.

Jay Mullen is a reporter for The Post-Star covering the city of Glens Falls, Warren County and crime and courts. You can reach him at 518-742-3224 or jmullen@poststar.com.

