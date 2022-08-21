Park Theater panel focuses on developing a sense of place

GLENS FALLS — The idea of “placemaking” was a reoccurring theme during Thursday’s panel discussion at The Park Theater, organized by the Upstate Alliance for the Creative Industry.

The discussion featured four speakers: Jeff Mead, president, business operator and general manager of Adirondack Thunder and Cool Insuring Arena; Monica Kurzejeski, vice president of property management at Redburn Development; Ben Miller, owner of Park Street Hospitality; and Sam Parker, Capital Region representative for Gov. Kathy Hochul.

Moderated by Judie Gilmore, director of the Opalka Gallery at Russell Sage College, opening remarks were provided by Glens Falls Mayor Bill Collins, in which he made a case for the creative arts as an economic driver.

“The arts industry is right up there, eclipsing the insurance industry," Collins said.

The concept of placemaking is creating public spaces for people to congregate and interact and strengthening the relationships between those two entities.

“You can’t build a vibe. Find what’s already there, and build upon that,” Parker said.

Ben Miller agreed that while a vibe can’t be built, the buildings in which a vibe can be fostered can be built.

The speakers all agreed that placemaking needs to be based on a town or city’s inherent authenticity.

At the heart of placemaking, according to the panelists, is the partnership between for-profit and nonprofit organizations.

The discussion happened amid a block party on Thursday that closed Park Street from Glen to Elm streets from 5 p.m. until 8:15 p.m.

The catalyst for a new annual party was the result of a burgeoning arts district that has been put on the fast track to exponential growth with money from the Downtown Revitalization Initiative.

"I don't think people realize that the stalwarts of the arts community helped win the DRI grant," Collins said Thursday night.

Kate Austin-Avon, co-chair and administrator for the city arts district, said that developing the arts district has been a long process and ongoing for the last 10 years.

The DRI grant is a reimbursement fund.

“That’s why it’s taken so long to get to this point,” Austin-Avon said.

The amount of DRI grant money designated to the district is $125,000, Austin-Avon said.

A portion of this money is going to develop an arts district trail that connects the 13 organizations that represent the district. The trail includes painted electrical boxes, among other things, with the latest addition being three large-scale murals painted on the sides of three buildings in downtown Glens Falls.

In addition to placemaking, the need for more collaboration was emphasized during the discussion.

Other points that were raised included a need for a more collaborative area, bringing more youth and music festivals to the area, as well as the pros and cons of gentrification.

Kurzejeski said that gentrification is inevitable and that it is essential to a diverse workforce and economy.

Mural artwork

An artist from California, Jesse Melanson, is currently painting a mural at 144 Glen St. where Domino's Pizza is located, which will depict a nature scene that will include hot-air balloons.

"I call this a 'doodle-grid.' I'm using it as a reference point so I can scale up the artwork," Melanson said on Sunday afternoon.

Currently, the wall at 144 Glen St. looks like it may have been covered in graffiti, with scribbled text outlining the entire wall facing Hudson Avenue.

Melanson will put a picture of the current progress of the mural in Photoshop, lower the opacity, and place the final image on top.

"If I looked at the wall and just started painting my artwork, things would get a little screwy," Melanson said.

He said that as he's painting the final product on top of the "doodle-grid," he will reference the image on his phone.

Melanson said he will be using spray paint to create the image.