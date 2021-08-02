Park Theater Foundation announces eclectic lineup for 2021-22 season

GLENS FALLS — Beginning in September, the Park Theater Foundation will present its flagship series, “The Park Presents,” featuring an lineup of national and international touring musicians from genres including folk, Americana, zydeco, jazz and classical.

This season will feature The Gibson Brothers, The Villalobos Brothers, The Small Glories, Ariel Posen and The Jason Anick Acoustic Trio.

“We have been hard at work on this schedule and are beyond excited to welcome live music back to our stage and guests to our seats,” Executive Director Chris Ristau said in a news release.

In addition, the 2021-22 season will feature a variety of other programs including “Tribute Band Rewind,” “Live & Local,” “Comedy After Dark” and “Third Thursday Jazz.”

Tickets for the new season go on sale Friday.