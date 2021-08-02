 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Park Theater Foundation announces eclectic lineup for 2021-22 season
0 comments
top story

Park Theater Foundation announces eclectic lineup for 2021-22 season

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
The Small Glories

Roots music duo The Small Glories, featuring Cara Luft and J.D. Edwards, are among the acts coming to the Park Theater in Glens Falls.

 Provided photo, Mike Latschislaw

GLENS FALLS — Beginning in September, the Park Theater Foundation will present its flagship series, “The Park Presents,” featuring an lineup of national and international touring musicians from genres including folk, Americana, zydeco, jazz and classical.

This season will feature The Gibson Brothers, The Villalobos Brothers, The Small Glories, Ariel Posen and The Jason Anick Acoustic Trio.

“We have been hard at work on this schedule and are beyond excited to welcome live music back to our stage and guests to our seats,” Executive Director Chris Ristau said in a news release.

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

In addition, the 2021-22 season will feature a variety of other programs including “Tribute Band Rewind,” “Live & Local,” “Comedy After Dark” and “Third Thursday Jazz.”

Tickets for the new season go on sale Friday.

For more information on events, membership or volunteer opportunities, visit or call the theater box office at 518-792-1150. For the full performance listing or to purchase tickets, visit www.parktheatergf.com.

The Park Theater Foundation is a not-for-profit organization dedicated to enhancing the quality of life in the Glens Falls community by providing a venue for quality and affordable entertainment and educational opportunities in the performing arts.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

In Turkey wildfire, 'Miracle' goats defy flames

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

WATCH NOW: Jacob Dixon talks about fireworks safety

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News