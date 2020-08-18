Park Theater, Chapman Museum to host silent film fundraiser

GLENS FALLS — The Park Theater will be teaming up with the Chapman Museum next month to host a silent film fundraiser.

The event will feature the 1924 film "The Marriage Circle" and a live musical score by Ben Model that will be livestreamed via YouTube.

Model is one of the nation's leading silent film accompanists, performing with a piano and theater organ, according to a news release for the event.

The event is scheduled for Sept. 10 at 7:30 p.m. Tickets are $15.

Profits for the event will be divided evenly between Model, the theater and museum.

"The Marriage Circle" was directed by Ernst Lubitsch and written by Paul Bern. The film is based on the 1909 play “Nur ein Traum (Only a Dream)” written by Lothar Schmidt.

The film stars Esther Ralston, who lived in Glens Falls area during the 1970s, according to the release.

Before the film, the Chapman Museum will host a presentation featuring images and news articles from Glens Falls during the 1910s and 1920s that will highlight the city's theater scene following the Spanish Flu pandemic of 1918.

Those looking to buy a ticket can do so by visiting The Park Theater's website at www.parktheatergf.com.

