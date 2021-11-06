Park Theater announces additional shows

GLENS FALLS — The Park Theater has announced additional shows as part of its 2021-2022 season.

The season features a variety of series including “The Park Presents,” “Rewind at The Park,” “Live & Local” and “Third Thursday Jazz,” and an array of special events.

The Park Theater’s flagship series, “The Park Presents,” features a lineup of national and international touring musicians from genres including folk, Americana, zydeco, jazz and classical.

The additional shows in this series will include performances from Barbora Kolárová, The Empty Pockets, Hiroya Tsukamoto, Mile Twelve and The David Mayfield Parade.

“Welcoming our regulars and new faces back to our venue has been a long-awaited and much appreciated experience. We’re looking forward to even more exciting new artists for our guests to enjoy in the months to come,” said Executive Director Chris Ristau in a news release.

On the last Friday of each month, some of comedy’s brightest rising stars will be on the stage. The Park Theater’s “Comedy After Dark” series premieres on Nov. 26 featuring comedian Eliot Chang.

For the full performance listing and to purchase tickets, visit www.parktheatergf.com.

The Park Theater will be requiring proof of vaccination and/or negative COVID-19 test upon arrival, and will encourage wearing masks indoors when not eating or drinking. Acceptable proof of vaccination includes a digital or printed version of an Excelsior Pass, state-issued vaccination card or negative viral COVID test.

