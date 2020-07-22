Park Street building will have new apartments, retail

GLENS FALLS — Ten new apartment units will be coming to the corner of Park and Elm streets since the city's Planning Board approved designs earlier this month to upgrade a three-story building that houses Charlie's Vacuum Center.

Plans call for turning 15-25 Park St. into a mixed-use building, with three units of retail space on the first floor and 10 apartments split evenly between the building's second and third floors.

Elizabeth Miller, president of Miller Mechanical Services on Walnut Street, bought the 16,500-square-foot building that sits across from the Park Theater for $500,000 last year.

At the time, she said she had no specific plans to develop the property.

Miller did not respond Wednesday to requests seeking comment.

But plans submitted to the city call for bike storage on the first floor along with the retail spaces and a 475-square-foot gym for residents.

Miller bought the Park Theater in 2014 and paid $3 million to renovate it over three years, with help from a $600,000 state economic development grant. The theater reopened in 2018.

Miller also owns the building at 19 Ridge St., which houses Laura’s Vintage.