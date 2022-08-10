Park Street arts festival set for Aug. 18

GLENS FALLS — The Glens Falls arts district is growing fast, so much that the city's Public Safety Board voted Wednesday night for the district's own block party.

The Glens Falls arts district will be put on full display on Aug. 18 with a street festival.

Hosted by The Park Theater Foundation, the festival will close off Park Street (from Glen Street to Elm Street) and will feature art vendors, live bluegrass music and area food.

The festival will take place from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Around 6:45 p.m., a panel discussion with some of the region's most important creative thinkers and speakers will take place inside The Park Theater.

The speakers will include Jeff Mead, president, business operator and general manager of Adirondack Thunder and Cool Insuring Arena; Monica Kurzejeski, vice president of property management at Redburn Development; Ben Miller, owner of Park Street Hospitality; and Sam Parker, Capital Region representative for Gov. Kathy Hochul.

Introductory remarks will be made by Glens Falls Mayor Bill Collins.

The event and discussion is by the Upstate Alliance for the Creative Economy, an organization that has hosted networking events and connected people from different artistic industries.

The panel will be moderated by Judie Gilmore, director at the Opalka Gallery at Russell Sage College.

The panel will discuss ways to bolster the community creatively through synergistic methods involving for-profit and non-profit organizations.

According to Chris Ristau, executive director for The Park Theater Foundation, ACE specializes in networking events for professionals from artistic industries. These also include industries that are atypical from a conventional understanding of what "artistic" means.

This means restaurant professionals, set design technicians or backstage theater workers.

The overall event is an effort to place Glens Falls on the larger artistic map within the Capital Region and statewide, organizers said.

The street festival is the result of a collaborative effort between The Park Theater Foundation, ACE, the Glens Falls Collaborative and the arts district. The connecting thread between all of them is Ristau, who is a part of the Collaborative and involved in the arts district, and has worked with ACE before in the past.

Ristau said he had a block party in his "back pocket" for some time, and knew it would come into play at some point.

Ristau said the festival will showcase the 13 organizations that are connected through the arts district, which is significant for two reasons.

First, it celebrates the burgeoning arts community, which is ostensibly coming together quicker now out of necessity; and second, it shows the fortitude of the Glens Falls community as a whole as well as the specific arts organizations to withstand the COVID-19 pandemic shutdown, according to both Ristau and the co-founder and administrator for the arts district, Kate Austin-Avon.

One of the highlights of the festival will be a walking tour of the district itself, showcasing the art pieces that physically illustrate the district, such as the painted electric boxes; a painted oversized Adirondack chair; and the location of where murals are due to be painted.

There will also be a trolley tour of the district provided by The Chapman Museum.

Local Glens Falls artist Anthony Richichi will do a live painting, Crandall Public Library will present a folklife exhibition preview and Raul's Mexican Grill, Mean Max Brew Works and Springbook Distilling will offer food and drinks.

The Park Theater's own Doc's Restaurant will have a beer garden open, as well as small dishes.

Additionally, there will be a bluegrass music performance provided through Crandall Public Library programming, though the name of the band has not been disclosed yet.