Park receives grant for visitors interpretive center

LAKE GEORGE — The Lake George Battlefield Park Alliance has received a grant to help with costs for a new visitors interpretive center at the park in the spring.

The $22,473 grant from the Alfred Z. Solomon Charitable Trust will fund 10 panels that will sequentially explain the history of the park. It will also buy two museum-quality display cases for artifacts that have been found in the park from several recent archaeological projects led by David Starbuck, according to a news release.

The center will be located on the ground floor of the new headquarters for the Lake George Park Commission, which is being constructed on the site.

The idea for an interpretative center has been discussed since 1898, when the land that would become Lake George Battlefield Park was first bought for conservation.

The site was part of the Battle of Lake George, the entrenched camp during the siege of Fort William Henry, and was where the British prepared to attack Fort Carillon (in Ticonderoga) during the French and Indian War, according to a news release. It was also the site of the military hospital for the Americans in 1776 and served as protection for the south end of Lake George during the Revolutionary War.

