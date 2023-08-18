The New York State Office of Parks, Recreation and Historic Preservation is looking for the next class of Park Police officer trainees, and its setting its sights on the North Country.

Situated between the state police and conservation officers, the New York State Parks Police patrol the states parks system and recreation venues.

“The New York State Park Police handle the same criminal and non-criminal investigations that any police department would handle,” explained Christopher Greene, recruitment officer for the Park Police Saratoga unit. “One day you could be on a patrol boat, enforcing New York State navigation laws and ensuring that all of our recreational boaters are educated and safe, and the next day you could be ensuring the safety and security of 20,000 concertgoers at SPAC.”

In 2024 New York State Parks will celebrate 100 years of providing outstanding recreational and cultural experiences to state residents and visitors from throughout the world.

“Our Park Police work hard every day to protect our millions of visitors and utilize a special training to respond to all types of situations including controlling crowds at our concert venues, employing drones to search for sharks in the waters off Long Island, conducting search and rescue operations, and patrolling the state’s waterways and snowmobile trails,” State Parks Commissioner Erik Kulleseid said in a press release.

Greene said he understood the draw.

“I grew up snowmobiling in Lake George and in the Adirondacks, and now I get to do it as a police officer with the New York State Park Police,” Greene added.

However, the academy training is not for the faint of heart. The officers patrolling in the middle of the Adirondacks or elsewhere are often on their own making split-second decisions, Greene said.

“The New York State Park Police Academy is physically challenging to ensure you are prepared. The New York State Park Police pride on having the best of officers upon completion of the academy,” he said.

Along with law enforcement, Greene said he feels the education opportunities Parks Police have are just as important to public safety and well being.

“There are times when we do have to do enforcement and it’s needed, but the public is more responsive to being educated. Educating the public on (the laws), it goes a lot farther than always going out enforcing and writing tickets.”

The New York State Office of Parks, Recreation and Historic Preservation oversees more than 250 parks, historic sites, recreational trails, golf courses, boat launches and more, which saw a record 79.5 million visits in 2022.