Park & Elm food market to open Saturday; restaurant in December

Park & Elm's market and delicatessen will open to the public Saturday, with the restaurant portion planned to open in December. 

GLENS FALLS — The gourmet food market, delicatessen and fine dining restaurant Park & Elm will hold an open house on Saturday.

The market and restaurant serves as an expansion to the nearby Doc's Restaurant and Park Theater, which are owned by mother and son duo, Elizabeth and Ben Miller.

Park & Elm will offer farm-to-table food, fast-casual breakfast and lunch, and a butcher counter. The owners will host an open house on Saturday from 7 a.m. to 9 p.m.

"The open house will celebrate the initial stage in launching Park & Elm. The market and delicatessen will be fully open to the public with the restaurant opening date to be announced," according to a Park Street Hospitality news release. 

At the open house, there will be tours of the bar and dining room. The restaurant is set to open sometime in mid-December as the completion of the Park & Elm opening. 

After the success of filling the dining room at Doc's Restaurant, the Millers decided to expand their operations to more than just serving food. The delicatessen will offer customers a selection of meats and produce from local farms and house-made products. 

"The market and delicatessen will feature farm-to-table ingredients, highlighting local produce and dairy products, a deli counter with artisanal meats and cheeses, house-made breads, charcuterie, baked goods and desserts, as well as imported specialty products from across the globe," the news release said. 

There will also be an in-house butcher to help with meat selections. The butcher will have knowledge of organic and free-range poultry, certified Angus beef, heritage breed pork, sustainably caught seafood and more, according to the release.

A fast-casual breakfast and lunch will also offered from Park & Elm until 4 p.m., and the executive chef, Matthew Delos, will be working on dishes for the restaurant. 

"The team and I are beyond excited to welcome the community into our new space. Whether you are looking for a date night out on the town, a quick sandwich on your lunch break, or all of the fixings to make a gourmet meal at home, I hope that Park & Elm will offer a little something for everyone," Ben Miller said in the news release.

Park & Elm is located at 19 Park St. and the market will be open Tuesday to Sunday from 7 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Caton Deuso is a staff reporter who covers Glens Falls, Hudson Falls, and can be reached at 518-742-3224 or 518-338-2046.

