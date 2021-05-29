Park Commission to examine impacts of Lake George septic systems

“With Lake George experiencing its first ever harmful algae bloom in November of 2020, it is incumbent on the commission and partners to determine root causes of this event, and to implement measures to help prevent such events from occurring in the future,” the committee’s mission statement reads.

Calls for the state to better regulate septic systems within the Lake George basin have grown louder in recent months, following the discover late last year of the first harmful algal bloom on the lake’s famously pristine waters.

The bloom, which dissipated shortly after being identified, prompted concerns about the health of the lake, a source of drinking water and the economic driver for much of the region.

An investigation into what triggered the bloom is ongoing.

But the lake’s two most prominent protection groups, the Lake George Association and The Fund for Lake George have pointed to nutrients entering the lake through faulty septic systems as a possible cause.