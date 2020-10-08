Park Commission takes legal action against boat rental business

LAKE GEORGE — The Lake George Park Commission last week took legal action against a local boat rental operation in order to collect a $25,000 fine imposed on the business last year for illegally operating a marina.
Christopher Pelerin, the owner of Adirondack Boat Rental Co. of Ticonderoga, was issued a summons on Sept. 28 by the Park Commission filed in state Supreme Court in Warren County.
The summons is seeking a summary judgment, which will essentially force Pelerin to pay the 2019 fine along with $5,500 in interest and any fees associated with the legal proceeding, according to court documents.
“In case of your failure to answer, judgment will be taken against you by default for the relief demanded in the motion for summary judgment in lieu of complaint,” the court filings read.
Pelerin, on Thursday, said he was aware of the court proceeding but believes he has been unfairly targeted by the Park Commission. He added that he doesn’t have the money to pay the fine.
“I don’t have $25,000 to give them,” he said.
LAKE GEORGE — The Lake George Park Commission fined a local business owner Tuesday $25,000 for various violations including operating an illeg…
The longstanding issue came to a head in 2018 when Molly McBride, a state Department of Environmental Conservation administrative law judge, ruled that Pelerin operated a Class A marina without the necessary permit between 2015 and 2016, and rented watercraft without providing the necessary guidance to renters with the Park Commission’s rules and regulations.
“Commission staff has demonstrated that Adirondack Boat Rental Co. has rented boats to customers on Lake George and repeatedly launched personal watercraft through public launches on Lake George without a permit from the Lake George Park Commission,” McBride wrote in her ruling.
Support Local Journalism
On Thursday, Pelerin said he instructed renters to launch vessels at the state-operated Mossy Point boat launch, but never launched a boat there himself.
“They told me as a business owner that I cannot launch them, so I did not launch them personally,” he said.
Pelerin operates a mobile venture, which allows people to rent a vessel and explore lakes throughout the Adirondacks.
The Park Commission brought Pelerin in front of a DEC administrative judge in 2017, but the proceeding was dismissed “without prejudice” over a technical error.
The court’s ruling left the door open for the Park Commission to file proceedings again in the future, which it did in 2018.
McBride ruled that Pelerin was responsible for more 50 violations and recommended a $60,000 fine.
The Park Commission, however, approved a $25,000 fine, which was to be paid within 180 days of Feb. 26, 2019.
But Pelerin never paid the fine, which resulted in last week’s proceedings.
Pelerin said he was in talks with a lawyer but has not hired anyone yet to defend him.
The fine, he said, will likely bankrupt his business, which hasn’t operated on Lake George since 2017.
“I really don’t know what to say anymore,” Pelerin said.
Chad Arnold is a reporter for The Post-Star covering the city of Glens Falls and the town and village of Lake George. Follow him on Twitter @ChadGArnold.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.