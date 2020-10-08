Park Commission takes legal action against boat rental business

LAKE GEORGE — The Lake George Park Commission last week took legal action against a local boat rental operation in order to collect a $25,000 fine imposed on the business last year for illegally operating a marina.

Christopher Pelerin, the owner of Adirondack Boat Rental Co. of Ticonderoga, was issued a summons on Sept. 28 by the Park Commission filed in state Supreme Court in Warren County.

The summons is seeking a summary judgment, which will essentially force Pelerin to pay the 2019 fine along with $5,500 in interest and any fees associated with the legal proceeding, according to court documents.

“In case of your failure to answer, judgment will be taken against you by default for the relief demanded in the motion for summary judgment in lieu of complaint,” the court filings read.

Pelerin, on Thursday, said he was aware of the court proceeding but believes he has been unfairly targeted by the Park Commission. He added that he doesn’t have the money to pay the fine.

“I don’t have $25,000 to give them,” he said.

