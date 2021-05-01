Park Commission approves boat storage facility along Route 9N

“My intention in purchasing this property and proposing this project is to give ourselves room to grow in the future,” Brodie said. “What we’ve experienced in the past is having too small of properties and quickly outgrowing them.”

The town of Lake George approved the project last July and the Adirondack Park Agency is currently reviewing the proposal.

Up to 10 vessels per day would be allowed to be retrieved from the facility, which will allow year-round access to vessels in the event that owners wish to retrieve them or have their boat serviced.

No service will be conducted at the facility other than shrink-wrapping vessels for storage, Brodie said.

The plans were approved unanimously.

“It certainly looks like a site that is conducive to boat storage and not being seen from the road,” said Commissioner Joe Stanek.

Chad Arnold is a reporter for The Post-Star covering the city of Glens Falls and the town and village of Lake George and Washington County government. Follow him on Twitter @ChadGArnold.

