Park Commission approves boat storage facility along Route 9N

LAKE GEORGE — The Lake George Park Commission on Tuesday approved plans to construct a boat storage facility near Northway Exit 21 that will be able to accommodate more than 300 vessels.
The plans, submitted by Yankee Boating Center, which operates a pair of marinas in Lake George and Diamond Point, include constructing three 100-by-100 foot storage buildings that will be able to accommodate a total of 225 vessels. An additional 109 vessels will be stored outdoors.
The buildings will be constructed over a five-year period, according to plans.
Yankee Boating Center purchased the 9-acre property directly across the street from the Roaring Brook Ranch along state Route 9N last year for $82,503, according to Warren County property records.
Andrew Brodie, the general manager of Yankee Boating Center, said the property is the ideal location for a storage facility due to its flat land and proximity to the company's marinas, which include a showroom and service facility in Lake George and boat rental operation in Diamond Point.
The property, he added, will also create a permanent storage solution for vessels and accommodate future growth.
Yankee Boating Center currently leases various properties in the region, including a site in Queensbury, to store vessels.
“My intention in purchasing this property and proposing this project is to give ourselves room to grow in the future,” Brodie said. “What we’ve experienced in the past is having too small of properties and quickly outgrowing them.”
The town of Lake George approved the project last July and the Adirondack Park Agency is currently reviewing the proposal.
Up to 10 vessels per day would be allowed to be retrieved from the facility, which will allow year-round access to vessels in the event that owners wish to retrieve them or have their boat serviced.
No service will be conducted at the facility other than shrink-wrapping vessels for storage, Brodie said.
The plans were approved unanimously.
“It certainly looks like a site that is conducive to boat storage and not being seen from the road,” said Commissioner Joe Stanek.
