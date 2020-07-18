Parents navigating choppy waters in a COVID-19 world

Two-year-old Lennon Mallison was enjoying going to day care four days a week before COVID-19 forced her to be home 24/7 with her all-of-the-sudden-working-from-home parents and 8- and 12-year-old brothers.
And everything changed with her.
She stopped napping, she wanted snacks whenever, she became very curious about all the changes around her and got extremely clingy, especially with her mother, Tawn.
“She doesn’t leave my side,” Tawn said, seconds before Lennon crawled up on her lap. “She has crawled back inside my body. But when I’m not here, she’s fine.”
While the pandemic has made Lennon perhaps the hardest to handle, Decklin, 8, has been the most scared, Tawn and Jacob Mallison said.
Although the kids didn’t leave their Queensbury yard for months, a recent decision to go a small gathering at a friend’s home saw Decklin stay in the van, afraid to get out.
“He’s just so nervous,” Tawn said.
He was also afraid to hug his grandparents when they came over to the home after months in quarantine.
And 12-year-old Reilly, although relatively unfazed by the social changes, did fall behind in classes, they said, with him nodding in the background.
Minutes earlier, a loud shriek was heard near the swingset followed by sobs.
“I saw. Go help her up please,” Tawn said to Reilly after Decklin accidentally slammed into her on his backswing.
“And there are lots of injuries,” Jacob interjected with a sarcastic smile.
“Welcome to the chaos,” Tawn followed, also with a smile.
The Mallisons are just one of thousands of local families with kids trying to navigate the COVID-19 world and wondering what the impact of it will be on them in the long term.
One area mom told how her scared 6-year-old daughter worries that a family member will catch it and fears how long it will last, while her 13-year-old son didn’t want to go to the emergency room after an injury for fear of getting his grandmother, whom they live with, sick.
Another mom said they sheltered their 5-year-old daughter from any talk about COVID-19 — until she asked one day if the reason they couldn’t do anything was because of the virus. They then explained it to her, and although she said she hoped the sick people would get better, she also started acting out in ways she never had.
Deidre Grieve, a licensed clinical social worker at Big Cross Elementary School in Glens Falls, said she’s hearing from parents about kids dealing with panic attacks, nightmares and inability to fall asleep. Others tell of fears their children have that the disease will take their parents away from them.
“They’re afraid that if they leave the house, they’re not going to come back,” she said.
She spoke about first graders, in particular, and how although they don’t really understand the pandemic, they sense the fear in everyone.
“We’re all feeling anxious, and they pick up on that and they’re extra anxious too,” she said.
Kali LaFountain, who works with 2- and 3-year-olds at Warrensburg’s Small Tales Learning Center and Daycare, said many of her students stopped coming when the pandemic hit because their parents were non-essential workers.
Although they did their best to keep the normal routine the kids were used to, the loss of students meant a decrease in hours for workers or the kids being watched by different workers than usual, she said.
“Me not being there one day, or another teacher not being there one day can throw them off. There’s been a lot of that the last couple of months,” she said.
And even though they might not comprehend what is going on, they do know things aren’t right, she said, and they are quicker “to react in a negative way.”
“They miss home. They talk more about missing their parents, so I can tell that it’s throwing them off,” she said.
Dillon Morehouse, 10, of Queensbury, said he was initially scared when the quarantine started, saying he worried that it was a “plague that would kind of make the human race scarce.”
“Every week the numbers were going up really high and it got scary,” he said, seated at the dining room table of his Queensbury home with his mom, Nicole, and sister, Makenna.
There wasn’t much fear in 11-year-old Makenna, however, until a member of her ski team texted everybody that there were local cases of COVID-19.
That made it real, she said.
And scary.
“I got really, really, really scared when there was a case in Queensbury,” she said. “I just lost it. I was crying.”
COVID-19 also put their dad out of reach for about 14 weeks because their mother suffers from lupus and she was afraid to let them go see anyone — including their dad who lives just down the street — fearing for her long-term health. Both kids said that was a big hardship.
Silver lining?
Hannah Jenkins is a first-grade teacher at Big Cross Elementary School and mother of a 9-year-old son and 5-year old daughter. Although she said teaching 6-year-olds remotely has been a challenge, she said COVID-19 has actually provided her family with bonding time they wouldn’t otherwise have gotten.
Her husband, Mike, a car wholesaler who travels all over the region, was suddenly home every day for a month.
“We really have had a great experience with this. We played a lot of games, it was nice having him home for every meal and I think we feel really blessed during this time,” she said.
Pokemon Go and family bike rides have become entertainment staples, she said from her porch, as Will and Caroline played with each other on the lawn.
“I feel really lucky to be able to be home with them and I think it’s helped their transition,” she said, adding that neither child has been particularly scared of the pandemic. “They’ve become closer.”
Despite the injuries and fear, the Mallisons said they’ve enjoyed closer family time too.
And COVID-19 also led to a neat family learning experience for local psychology professor Jeremy Grabbe and his 7-year-old triplets. Grabbe said one of his daughters was really scared early on, to the point of sobbing when he left for the grocery store — for fear he wouldn’t return.
“She thought I was going to die out there,” he said, recalling coming home to see her still crying. “Like it was some post-apocalyptic wasteland.”
His other daughter had nightmares that his wife, a health care worker, would contract it and give it to their baby sister.
His son worried about running out of food.
So, the SUNY Plattsburgh professor, who works from the SUNY Adirondack campus in Queensbury, decided to try to make it less daunting for them by studying it and writing about it. He made a spaceship-themed work area with three work stations and talked about COVID-19 advice, like hand-washing, mask-wearing and sanitizing, being given to people by both medical professionals and politicians.
They surveyed almost 90 people online essentially, asking who they trust more with medical information like that, with options including doctors, the Centers for Disease Control, somebody who publishes online or a politician.
“They found the doctors and the CDC were most trustworthy and people they should listen to, and the politicians weren’t the most trustworthy, no surprise there,” he said.
“It helped them understand how science works, how math works and it was really helpful with their anxiety about COVID,” he said, adding that Nature magazine published his story.
Grieve said she has heard from families who are also enjoying the family time hikes and new hobbies and how Google Meets have been important and welcomed by students.
“A lot of them have been cooking. I think parents have been taking advantage of some of the silver lining and I’ve been encouraging families to find new hobbies and interests and do things as a family. We have this time we’re not going to get back, so we’re finding this silver lining.
They’re angry, not scared
If you talk to area high school and college students, consensus is they don’t fear COVID-19 — they’re mad about it and all that it has taken from them.
“They’re pissed,” said Matt Nelson, a school counselor at Saratoga High School. “They’re upset that they can’t compete (in sports), they can’t go to prom and they can’t have just a normal senior year.”
At first, recent Hartford Central School graduate Aaron Mitchell was excited to have off from school. But as the pandemic continued and schools remained closed, students and faculty alike were forced to switch over to online instruction.
That’s when it became less fun.
“One or two weeks in, when I realized that all of the online school was happening and you weren’t having teachers to help you through stuff most of the time, I was like, ‘Man, this is not as good as regular school is,’” he said.
Corinth French and Spanish teacher Patti Siano said she would log in to her Google Meets videoconferencing app expecting to help students with their coursework, but quickly realized they were more interested in something else.
“I found when the students would log in they didn’t want to talk about work. They just wanted to chat and connect,” she said. “They really wanted the human connection.”
Queensbury senior Lindsey Allen said she was in that category. She found it challenging to find the motivation to do work when it began, especially when thinking about all she was missing out on.
“You were just stuck in your house and kinda bored and you’re tired of being on your computer,” she said.
But for some students in more rural areas or those facing economic issues at home, the impact COVID-19 has had has been greater than just lost socialization, sports or prom, Nelson said. School for these kids is often the only real time they get to socialize and get good meals.
Nelson also spoke about how daunting college already is for fresh high school graduates. As if the ever-increasing price tag of college isn’t enough, now they’re faced with the prospect of online-only classes and a drastically changed experience than students have enjoyed until now.
That’s how recent Queensbury graduate Taryn Kain is feeling.
“It’s still hard not knowing about college and if we’re going and how it’s going to work,” she said.
As for the lack of fear of COVID-19 among high school and college-aged kids, veteran Queensbury psychologist Lori Millis said there’s a good reason for it.
“For this generation, there has been so much not normal and so much cultural unrest, this kind of dovetails on the top of school shootings, Black Lives Matter, the whole Trump presidency and all the uncertainty that entails, having a lot of debt from college. This is just the kind of chaos they’ve had to experience, so this is probably normal for them,” she said. “This is the generation that nothing is going to surprise them anymore and the generation that’s giving some pushback.”
What isn’t normal and what she worries about is the social isolation they are enduring. Yes, she said, they are more technologically savvy than any other generation, but machines don’t replace the in-person socialization so important for young people — especially those from fifth grade to 12th grade, she said.
“These are pretty critical years for social development,” she said.
There is a bright spot, she said, albeit a sad one.
Her patients who see her for bullying issues have gotten a welcomed reprieve.
“They are enjoying quarantine,” she said. “Bullying, in my opinion, is a bigger problem than the quarantine.”
Long-term impact
Although no one knows what the long-term impact will be on young people in the wake of this pandemic, most agree that there will be one.
‘It’s going to be a very big deal,” Grabbe, the SUNY Plattsburgh psychology professor, said.
He used former presidential candidate Bob Dole’s life as an example. Dole had said he got into politics, in part, because he lived through the Great Depression and, as a kid, endured seeing a down-and-out farmer shoot all of his animals and then himself because he couldn’t feed them.
All the kids of that era carried stories like that with them, he said.
“There’s going to be some sort of takeaway like that with these kids,” he said. “They’ll probably value social connection more, and be more fearful and wary of disease.”
Grieve, the clinical social worker at Big Cross Elementary School, said she’d love to think that especially in younger kids, COVID-19 will become a distant memory as time passes, but she’s not so sure that will happen.
“I’m concerned about separation anxiety, I worry about their gaps in learning, I’m concerned that we’ll see more anxiety in our kids,” she said.
And her concerns carry over to the impact on her teenage son too. He’s into sports and does better with in-person connections with teachers and said he’s missing all of that and “not buying into the online stuff.”
Millis, the Queensbury psychologist, said long-term impact may depend on the home lives of students prior to the quarantine.
“If they had a good relationship with people they are quarantining with, they’re getting by. If it’s a traumatic thing for them, we won’t know the effects until years later,” she said.
And while lost traditional graduation ceremonies and proms may seem minimal in the grand scheme of things, Millis pointed out that she deals with people in their 80s who, for various reasons, didn’t complete school or graduate traditionally and that has been debilitating for them decades later.
“It’s a very big thing,” she said.
