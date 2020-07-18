Parents navigating choppy waters in a COVID-19 world

Queensbury senior Lindsey Allen said she was in that category. She found it challenging to find the motivation to do work when it began, especially when thinking about all she was missing out on.

“You were just stuck in your house and kinda bored and you’re tired of being on your computer,” she said.

But for some students in more rural areas or those facing economic issues at home, the impact COVID-19 has had has been greater than just lost socialization, sports or prom, Nelson said. School for these kids is often the only real time they get to socialize and get good meals.

Nelson also spoke about how daunting college already is for fresh high school graduates. As if the ever-increasing price tag of college isn’t enough, now they’re faced with the prospect of online-only classes and a drastically changed experience than students have enjoyed until now.

That’s how recent Queensbury graduate Taryn Kain is feeling.

“It’s still hard not knowing about college and if we’re going and how it’s going to work,” she said.

As for the lack of fear of COVID-19 among high school and college-aged kids, veteran Queensbury psychologist Lori Millis said there’s a good reason for it.