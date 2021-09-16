Parents blast school staff suspensions

“The school is pro ‘in person’ learning for the 2021-22 school year; however they are demonstrating they are willing to compromise that by letting teachers go,” she said in an email.

She said the group is planning a rally and protest to stand up for the Argyle staff members.

Parent Sonya Ingram said in an email she is also concerned about the loss of staff.

“It’s disheartening to know that this is mainly due to mandates that are not conducive to learning or supportive of our children’s social-emotional development and also infringe upon the rights of our students and staff,” she said. “I can only hope that more people will take a stand and fight — not only for the rights of our children, but also for our educators and parents.”

When contacted, Healey said he would not comment on personnel matters. He said that all public school districts are subject to the mandate from the state and the vast majority of the district’s faculty and staff are in compliance with that mandate.