SCHUYLERVILLE — On Oct. 17, 1777, British General John Burgoyne surrendered to American forces led by General Horatio Gates on the shore of the Hudson River in what is now Schuylerville.

“Schuylerville is the turning point of the Revolutionary War,” explained BriAnne Mulligan, a member of the Turning Point Committee which plans the annual Turning Point Parade.

“The first place that British forces ever, anywhere in the world, handed over their sword,” she said.

That history has always been a point of pride for the people of Schuylerville and the surrounding communities, and nearly 30 years ago, they all joined together to create what is now one of the mainstay summer events in the area, the Turning Point Parade and Festival.

“It really is a showcase for the entire area. We have units from Greenwich and Cambridge, Stillwater, Mechanicville, Malta… and all over the Northeast,” Mulligan said.

At the time the parade and festival began, Mulligan said many local mills and businesses were closing. The area was facing some hard times, and families were faced with a lot of uncertainty.

“I think they were looking for a reason to get everybody together and feel good about the community,” she said. “It’s always been a way to get people together and realize what’s important about our community and really focus on that. And be the positive thing.”

Mulligan said the festival and parade are meant to bring all of the villages and communities in the area together to celebrate not only the fighting spirit of the American Revolution, but the uniquely American spirit that binds us all together.

“It’s just so pure, it really is,” she said. “We keep all politics out of it, which is important. We try to keep it as apple pie as possible.”

The parade only missed one year in 2020, due to the pandemic, but was back on the streets the next year.

Although the festivities were abridged, the 2021 celebration was all the more special.

“People were so happy,” she said. “I mean, I cried.”

Beginning at 4 p.m. Saturday, food trucks and local breweries will fill Fort Hardy Park, which is the actual location of Burgoyne’s surrender, to kick off the celebration. At dusk, a fireworks show will light up the sky. The parade runs from the Schuylerville High School down Route 4 to the Schuyler House, about a half-mile away.

“When (the British) were marched out, they marched down Route 4 to Albany that was where they were run out of town,” Mulligan said with a laugh. “So technically part of the route is the same, it could be argued.”