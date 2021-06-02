Papa’s Diner to reopen at same spot near Exit 18

QUEENSBURY — Papa’s Diner near Exit 18 will reopen June 9 under new management.

Chris and Donna Smith will be the new proprietors at the restaurant at 398 Corinth Road.

The diner will be open for breakfast and lunch every day from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Chris Smith has been in the restaurant industry for more than 30 years. His dream was to one day run his own restaurant.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The opportunity arose when Papa’s former owner, Jim Campione, closed the diner in May. Campione took over the old Outback Restaurant on Route 9 and will open it as 40 Oak Classic American Grille.

The diner will keep the same name, with a different atmosphere, said Donna Smith.

“Papa’s has been there forever,” Smith said. “It’s been under different ownership, but I think we’re going to really cater to the local community.”

The Smiths, who are renting the building, have also upgraded the inside of the diner.

The menu will offer some new twists on the classic diner favorites.

Smith, who works at The Post-Star, said her son and daughter will also be working at the diner with her husband.

Love 6 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 1 Angry 0