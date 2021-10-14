Panel to discuss Wheelabrator trash incinerator

HUDSON FALLS — A public discussion scheduled for next week asks a question residents have been grappling with for more than 30 years: Is garbage incineration good for the future of Hudson Falls?
The Oct. 21 discussion, sponsored by the Clean Air Action Network of Glens Falls and the Southern Adirondack Democratic Socialists of America, will focus on the Wheelabrator trash-burning plant in Hudson Falls.
The plant is among the top air polluters in Warren and Washington counties, according to the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency, and was found to be one of the top polluting incinerators in the country for lead, mercury and carbon monoxide, according to 2019 report released by the New School’s Tishman Environment and Design Center in New York City and the Global Alliance for Incinerator Alternatives.
The discussion will feature a panel of three experts in the fields of environmental justice, public health and ecological sustainability.
The panel includes Ana Baptista, the assistant professor of professional practice and chair of the graduate program in Environmental Policy and Sustainability Management at the New York; David Carpenter, a public health physician and professor of environmental health scientist at the University at Albany, who serves at the director of the Institute for Health and the Environment; and Fred Magdoff, a professor emeritus of plant and soil science at the University of Vermont.
Paul Hancock, professor emeritus at Green Mountain College, will moderate the discussion, which is expected to run between 90 minutes and two hours.
The first 45 minutes of the panel will feature brief talks from the three panelists, which will be followed by a Q&A session.
The free event will be held in-person at the Sandy Hill Arts Center at 214 Main St. in Hudson Falls and streamed online via YouTube. All attendees must register in advance by visiting: https://tinyurl.com/3adfmfpx.
In-person attendance will be capped at 20 in order to accommodate social distancing. The event is scheduled to begin at 6:30 p.m.
