Panel to discuss Wheelabrator trash incinerator

HUDSON FALLS — A public discussion scheduled for next week asks a question residents have been grappling with for more than 30 years: Is garbage incineration good for the future of Hudson Falls?

The Oct. 21 discussion, sponsored by the Clean Air Action Network of Glens Falls and the Southern Adirondack Democratic Socialists of America, will focus on the Wheelabrator trash-burning plant in Hudson Falls.

The plant is among the top air polluters in Warren and Washington counties, according to the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency, and was found to be one of the top polluting incinerators in the country for lead, mercury and carbon monoxide, according to 2019 report released by the New School’s Tishman Environment and Design Center in New York City and the Global Alliance for Incinerator Alternatives.

The discussion will feature a panel of three experts in the fields of environmental justice, public health and ecological sustainability.