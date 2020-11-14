Panel focuses on health care gaps, need for change

When coronavirus hit the local nursing homes, most residents were cared for by the home’s medical staff, which was sometimes stretched beyond its limits.

“It’s sort of uncovered major, major issues with nursing homes and how we take care of elderly adults,” Slingerland said, adding that he thinks it will take “a lifetime of work” to “rebuild the system there.”

He wants the country to move toward a health care system in which everyone is covered at an expense they can afford.

“I think this will be a multi-step process, probably over many years,” he said. “What matters most is that we continue to move in that direction.”

His fellow panelists wanted that to happen too.

Emergency Department Dr. Daniel Lugassy, a board member of New York Metro chapter of Physicians for a National Health Program, wants a national system as soon as possible.

He cited the many problems with the current system: people not getting care for dental problems that endanger their health; people with insurance going bankrupt because they can’t afford their deductibles and co-insurance; and people avoiding doctors because of the cost.