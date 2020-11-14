Panel focuses on health care gaps, need for change

Dr. Tucker Slingerland, chief executive officer of Hudson Headwaters Health Network, joined a panel this past week on health care and the ways in which people are left unserved.
The thrust of the Zoom discussion, organized by Caffe Lena in Saratoga Springs, was that health care should be a right.
But Slingerland described the grim situations coronavirus has uncovered in the North Country.
People who have not sought health care in a decade came to Hudson Headwaters Health Network for a COVID test, illuminating the unmet need in the region, he said.
His staff has been trying to persuade those patients to get a wellness exam and begin to get regular care under the network’s sliding payment system based on income.
“Hey, you haven’t had care in 10 years, can we get you in to see someone?” Slingerland described staff saying to patients.
And the patients they have are struggling to get care for the parts of their body not covered by health insurance: ears, eyes and teeth.
“We’re seeing otherwise healthy people in their 30s with really horrific dental conditions,” Slingerland said, adding, “It’s really hard to get dental care.”
When coronavirus hit the local nursing homes, most residents were cared for by the home’s medical staff, which was sometimes stretched beyond its limits.
“It’s sort of uncovered major, major issues with nursing homes and how we take care of elderly adults,” Slingerland said, adding that he thinks it will take “a lifetime of work” to “rebuild the system there.”
He wants the country to move toward a health care system in which everyone is covered at an expense they can afford.
“I think this will be a multi-step process, probably over many years,” he said. “What matters most is that we continue to move in that direction.”
His fellow panelists wanted that to happen too.
Emergency Department Dr. Daniel Lugassy, a board member of New York Metro chapter of Physicians for a National Health Program, wants a national system as soon as possible.
He cited the many problems with the current system: people not getting care for dental problems that endanger their health; people with insurance going bankrupt because they can’t afford their deductibles and co-insurance; and people avoiding doctors because of the cost.
“We’ve really tied health care to your ability to pay,” he said. “We have the resources. We have ways to fund it. It is really just a lack of will.”
He added that he isn’t persuaded that people “love” their current health insurance, noting that insurers sometimes make people get “pre-qualified” for treatment their doctor prescribes, send them incomprehensible bills and pass on unaffordable costs for essential medicine like insulin.
“I’m not sure who loves their private insurer,” he said.
Panelist Rosemary Day, founder and CEO of Day Health Strategies, said the key to success when she worked on the universal health insurance project in Massachusetts was subsidies. The state offers income-base subsidies above those offered by the federal government, to make insurance affordable.
If the federal subsidies were cut, she said, Massachusetts would not be able to make up the loss.
She wants a national health insurance program, but she said organizers must move slowly.
“It’s not politically feasible in this country, at this time, to do Medicare for All,” she said. “I think it’s extremely difficult to make that big of a shift in one fell swoop.”
When she worked on expanding health insurance in other states, she said, she encountered a “deep-seated distrust of the federal government.”
“Can we get there in a way that won’t create that level of backlash?” she asked.
She proposed starting with national health care for all children.
“When a child is born they should be enrolled. Let’s just start with that. We shouldn’t have 4 million uninsured children,” she said.
Slingerland said the effort has to start locally.
“Do it in a grassroots way,” he said. “It is really these grassroots, thoughtful, heartfelt conversations that are going to lead to really great things for this country.”
