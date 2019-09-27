{{featured_button_text}}
Clockwise from top left: David Blow, Michael DeMasi, Joseph Cutshall-King and Maury Thompson will discuss their books in a panel discussion at Crandall Public Library at 1:30 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 28. 

GLENS FALLS — Crandall Public Library will host a free panel discussion on journalism, writing and self-publishing called “From The Post-Star to Self-Published: Four Journalists Talk About Their Books,” from 1:30 to 3 p.m. Saturday in the Christine L. McDonald Community Room on the lower level of the library.

The panel will consist of four authors who have written for The Post-Star and have written and self-published books: David Blow, Joseph Cutshall-King, Michael DeMasi and Maury Thompson. Post-Star City Editor Bob Condon will moderate.

Three of the authors, Blow, DeMasi and Thompson, have worked as full-time reporters at The Post-Star. All had covered the City Hall beat. Cutshall-King was primarily a columnist but had also been a correspondent covering towns in southern Washington and eastern Saratoga counties.

After a question-and-answer period with the audience, the four authors will hold a book-signing for those interested in purchasing copies of their books. 

