Pandemic strains budgets of hospitals in Adirondacks

SARANAC LAKE — Before the coronavirus pandemic, many rural North Country hospitals were operating on razor-thin margins. Now, hospitals are facing revenue losses that could force this area’s health care providers to rethink how they deliver care.

The three hospitals that serve residents of Franklin and Essex counties — Adirondack Medical Center in Saranac Lake, Alice Hyde Medical Center in Malone and Elizabethtown Community Hospital — all canceled elective surgeries last month in an effort to conserve supplies and free up space for an anticipated influx of COVID-19 patients.

But many rural health care providers rely on elective surgeries — and the testing and imaging services that go along with them — to shore up enough revenue to break even.

Before the coronavirus outbreak reached the North Country, rural hospitals were already facing financial difficulties, many of them merging or downsizing. Canceling services that gave them needed revenue could prove to be a significant challenge for an industry that is among this region’s largest employers. Adirondack Health, for instance, the local network that includes AMC, is the largest private employer in the Tri-Lakes area.

Some upstate New York hospitals and community health networks have already begun furloughing staff.

Glens Falls Hospital furloughs 337 workers As a result of pandemic measures, Glens Falls Hospital has furloughed without pay hundreds of workers.