Pandemic shifts hospital chaplain's away from personal touch

ALBANY — A hospital chaplain’s connection with a patient is intimate and normally played out six inches apart — not the six feet apart called for during the coronavirus pandemic.

But six feet even feels intimate now when compared to the barriers chaplains face to not only avoid being infected with COVID-19 themselves, but to protect others around them in case they are unknowingly a carrier of coronavirus.

In order to minister, they’re forced to stand outside hospital rooms to bless a patient, or appear outside buildings while their flock watches out the windows. Or, the only connection is virtual through a tablet or an old-fashioned telephone call from miles away.

“We are doing it more remotely. Chaplaincy has to do with personal connection. We are doing it in a more remote way especially with the COVID-19 patients,” said Aloysius Kabunga, a Roman Catholic lay chaplain and manager of Spiritual Care for St. Peter's Health Partners.

Fear is a constant companion for the chaplains and the patients they’re ministering to inside St. Peter’s Hospital, Albany Medical Center Hospital and other hospitals. Patients are encountering anxiety and loneliness as they are cut off from family members.