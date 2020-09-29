Pandemic rules forcing Cooper's Cave to close for winter

GLENS FALLS — Cooper’s Cave Ale Co. on Sunday announced it would temporarily close, beginning Oct. 4, because of pandemic limitations put in place by the state.
With in-door seating capacity limited to 50% and outdoor dining coming to an end, keeping the business open doesn’t make financial sense, said Adrian Bethel, the restaurant’s general manager.
“It’s super emotional to have to lay off your staff, it’s a tough thing to do, but in the end, I’m trying to save the business as a whole,” he said.
Bethel’s family has operated the Sagamore Street business, which doubles as a seasonal ice cream stand and retail store, since 1999.
Around 10 employees are expected to be laid off, Bethel said. Just one staff member will be retained to run the retail store at least through the holidays.
The store sells beer, soda and ice cream cakes and has been a steady source of income since the pandemic took hold in the state back in March, Bethel said.
He added that he’s not only concerned about his staff, but providing for his own family in the months ahead while the restaurant is closed. The establishment’s seasonal ice cream operation closed on Sunday.
But with business down more than 50% compared to this time last year, continuing to remain open during the winter would only strain finances further, Bethel said.
With shorter days and colder nights beginning to set in, restaurants owners are preparing to eliminate their outdoor seating, which has helped carry their business throughout the pandemic.
He’s hoping for financial assistance from the federal government to help make ends meet.
Congress, for weeks, has been deadlocked on a new coronavirus relief bill that would provide assistance to people hurt by the pandemic, including small businesses.
“The winters are tough in this area as it is,” Bethel said. “We always lose money in the winters, even on a good winter. So in a winter where I can only have 50% capacity, I’ll be bankrupt if I stay open.”
New York’s restaurant industry has been hit hard by the pandemic. Restaurants were reduced to just carryout orders for more than two months as the state sought to contain the virus’ spread.
Since being allowed to resume dining operations this summer, restaurants have been limited to 50% capacity indoors. Many have relied on outdoor dining to boost capacity and increase sales.
Cooper’s Cave Ale Co. has been able to seat 100 guests this summer with state restrictions. But 60 of those seats are outside, where colder temperatures are beginning to set in.
“To lose all that seating, you just can’t survive,” Bethel said.
Restaurant industry advocates have pushed in recent weeks to increase indoor capacity to 75%, but Bethel said that would have little impact on his restaurant.
Under state guidelines, tables must be spaced at least 6 feet apart. Because the Cooper's Cave dining room is small, Bethel said, he would be unable to add any additional seats even if capacity were increased.
He acknowledged that maintaining a safe social distance between patrons is important to maintaining the safety of his restaurant.
“So that’s why we’re either going to hold off until the government can give us some more funding, we can go back to 100% seating capacity, or we have nice weather and we can get our tables outside again,” he said.
Chad Arnold is a reporter for The Post-Star covering the city of Glens Falls and the town and village of Lake George. Follow him on Twitter @ChadGArnold.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.