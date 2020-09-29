Pandemic rules forcing Cooper's Cave to close for winter

GLENS FALLS — Cooper’s Cave Ale Co. on Sunday announced it would temporarily close, beginning Oct. 4, because of pandemic limitations put in place by the state.

With in-door seating capacity limited to 50% and outdoor dining coming to an end, keeping the business open doesn’t make financial sense, said Adrian Bethel, the restaurant’s general manager.

“It’s super emotional to have to lay off your staff, it’s a tough thing to do, but in the end, I’m trying to save the business as a whole,” he said.

Bethel’s family has operated the Sagamore Street business, which doubles as a seasonal ice cream stand and retail store, since 1999.

Around 10 employees are expected to be laid off, Bethel said. Just one staff member will be retained to run the retail store at least through the holidays.

The store sells beer, soda and ice cream cakes and has been a steady source of income since the pandemic took hold in the state back in March, Bethel said.

He added that he’s not only concerned about his staff, but providing for his own family in the months ahead while the restaurant is closed. The establishment’s seasonal ice cream operation closed on Sunday.