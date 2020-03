Pandemic postpones prom season

Prom season will be postponed for juniors at Hudson Falls Central School due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The school announced on Wednesday its junior prom originally scheduled for May 2 will now be pushed back until Oct. 3.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-589-5944 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

The future seniors will celebrate under the same Roaring '20s theme at the Courtyard Marriott and will have an after prom party at Lake George Lanes and Games. A coronation ceremony will be held at the high school prior to the event.

Other schools will be forced to make similar decisions if and when they would hold a prom for students.

Queensbury High School announced it has pushed back its prom until May 23 at Fort William Henry in Lake George. It was originally scheduled on April 4.

Students are out of school until at least April 20.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0