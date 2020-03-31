Pandemic lights bring hope in Queensbury

QUEENSBURY — A local man has covered his property in hand-built messages of support, illuminated with Christmas lights, to cheer up the community during the stay-home order.

On his lawn is a huge rainbow of Christmas lights, surrounding more lights that illuminate the Italian phrase for “Everything will be OK.”

Near a tree he has “Together – Apart” in patriotic lights, in support of the stay-home order.

And along his fence he has hung a message of love for EMTs, doctors, hospitals, nurses, firefighters, police and everyone’s family.

“I had heard about the people wanting to put up Christmas lights,” said Queensbury resident Richard Elmer. “I didn’t really want to do Christmas lights, per se. I had seen the rainbows from the kids in Italy. I found out later on it was the 518 Rainbow Project that started it. But the idea, for me anyway, came from the kids in Italy.”

The 518 Rainbow Project encourages people to put up rainbows that others can see while walking outside or driving by.