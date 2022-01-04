Pandemic delays autistic boy's transfer home

FORT EDWARD — Stacy Frasier said goodbye to her 15-year-old son, Cameron, on Tuesday, and she is not sure when she will see him again.

Cameron, who has autism, mental health issues and cognitive delays, has been a resident at St. Christopher-Ottilie School in Jamaica, Queens since September 2018.

He was ready to be discharged a year ago.

The COVID-19 pandemic has delayed his transfer home to a local school that can accommodate his special needs.

His mother only gets to see him four days a month, depending upon staffing and transportation, which is provided by the school.

“He’s no longer gaining anything from this program,” Frasier said. “They’re at this point just counseling him and sending him to school and housing him. He is severely institutionalized as it is, and the longer he’s there, the longer that mentality’s going to set in.”

Cameron just visited his family at their Fort Edward home for the holidays and interviewed for placement at local schools. Cameron is considered high needs, special needs and requires day treatment as well as occupational, physical and speech therapies.

He cannot be tutored at home, even if tutors were available. An interview last week was canceled due to COVID-19 cases.

“We don’t know when the next interview date is going to happen,” Frasier said, “and now I’m sending him back to be told this morning that the facility is riddled with COVID, and he is going to have to mask up and not be allowed a mask off his face unless he is in his room. And he’s got to be tested before he can even leave my house.”

The distance and separation has had a profound impact on Frasier’s family and Cameron.

“He’ll come home, we’ll get into a routine, he gets readjusted, he gets comfortable, I get comfortable, we get to a point where it’s becoming normal again, and then he has to leave,” she explained.

Frasier has asked local government representatives for help and even contacted the White House.

In an email response to Frasier, constituent liaison Patti Miller from the office of state Sen. Dan Stec, R-Queensbury, told Frasier that staffing shortages are a negative byproduct of the pandemic.

"The issue is a primary concern of the senator which he intends to raise with his legislative counterparts in the upcoming session," the Dec. 16 email said.

The White House’s Office of Presidential Correspondence sent an email back on Dec. 15 saying: “Our country faces many challenges, and messages like yours help us better understand how the Biden-Harris Administration can serve American families.”

“It’s a very frustrating situation, and I know I’m not the only person going through it,” Frasier said. “I’ve had conversations with caseworkers who have told me there’s kids that need to go into residency that can’t, and then there’s kids like Cameron who need to go home that can’t.”

Frasier said she is fresh out of ideas in this “never-ending nightmare” to get her son transferred back home. She has also made appeals on Twitter and other social media.

“Somebody somewhere has to hear that this is an issue,” she said, “because nobody is speaking about mental health care.”

