Pam Frazier, head of Children's Services at Crandall Public Library, retires

Pam Frazier has been a fixture at Crandall Public Library for 40 years, but on Thursday she called it a career. The married mother of two, who for more than two decades has been head of Children’s Services, spoke Wednesday about life in the library and leaving during a pandemic.
Q. We spoke briefly Tuesday and you talked about the bittersweet nature of retiring, but how it was made easier leaving during a pandemic. Explain the bittersweet.
A. It’s been a job that I’ve loved. I truly have been the person that wanted to go to work every day and had a smile on my face by 9:30 because it was wonderful seeing the kids and interacting. They bring so much joy. So the bittersweet part is leaving that, leaving something you truly have loved to do. But it’s time for a new chapter in my life. I’ve got a new little grandson I want to spend more time with, and do some traveling and other things I enjoy. It’s been a great run here, absolutely. With the pandemic, it was very hard to come back after being closed down and come in to a very, very quiet place, when I was so used to the buzz of the little kids around. It was hard, but we’ve done pretty well connecting with community even during this, with virtual programming. But it’s not quite as fun.
Q. Some people really don’t love being around little kids, but you’ve done it for so long. What do those little beings do for you?
A. It’s the best. You know exactly what they’re thinking. They either like what you’re doing or they don’t and if they don’t, they’ll let you know. I love the 2-year-old age. They are delighted by everything around them. You feel that joy. And there’s nothing like being corrected by a 2-year-old. I had a little guy once, in story time, and I’d say go get your carpet square. He looked at me and said, ‘They are not squares, they are rectangles.’ (Laughs). It was just the best.
Q. You give off a pretty shy, quiet vibe, but I understand you can be pretty tough and stand your ground for what you believe is right. Do people have you pegged wrong?
A. That’s a good question. I tend to be a listener and more on the quiet side, but I also love to share stories and programs with kids. When doing programs, you’re sort of a presenter, too. I very much will stand up for something I feel is right. I don’t just let it go. I love this library so much and feel very connected with the community, so, yeah, I have that too.
Q. What will you miss most?
A. The kids. And my co-workers too. I don’t know which one is most. I had a great group of people surrounding me all these years.
Q. What are you most looking forward to in retirement?
A. Spending time with my grandson and enjoying the outdoors equally, kind of.
Q. Who was the biggest influence in your life?
A. (Pause) I guess my parents. They have such a key role in any child’s development. I remember we’d go to grocery store and my treat would not be getting candy. They would have these Little Golden Books in stores and my mom would say, ‘You can have one of those.’ They really supported me and were great parents.
Q. Guilty pleasure TV show that would surprise the parents of the kids you work with?
A. Oh, dear. I guess I was binge-watching during the pandemic a show called “Grim.” It’s pretty funny and probably not something people expect me to watch.
Q. I think my favorite kids’ book is “The Giving Tree.” What’s yours?
A. I’ve had that question before. I really cannot name a single one that’s a favorite. There are different ones for different ages. I am always looking at a book that’ll be a perfect fit for a kid who comes in asking for anything. I have so many I love for so many different reasons. I guess I will say I love “Charlotte’s Web” because we did a wonderful program on it.
Q. What was the most significant change to the library in your lifetime?
A. It was the internet. Absolutely. Technology. It’s had a huge impact. I remember when I first started, I taught micro-computer classes. None of the adults knew how to use them with the floppy discs. It was such a change.
Q. I thought you’d say the expansion?
A. For this library, yes, the most memorable thing was the addition. It was so needed for children’s services. We were so overcrowded. … Opening day was so exciting.
Q. If you had just a few words of advice for our young people as you exit stage left, what would they be?
A. Well, I would say because I’ve had this glorious career here, come to the library. I always tell kids we have something at Crandall for everyone, we truly do. We can find something you’re going to love. Whether it’s curling up with a good book and reading or coming to great programs or going on field trips to the New York City Ballet at SPAC, we just do. Keep reading, come to the library, use this great community resource. Everyone is welcome.
David Blow is a freelance journalist and professor of Media and Communication at Castleton University. He may be reached at davent67@gmail.com