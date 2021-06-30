Pair accused of shoplifting at Wilton Walmart

WILTON — A Ballston Spa man was arrested on Tuesday after police said he drove to Walmart despite having at least 10 suspensions on his license and shoplifted items from the store.

State police received a complaint of two people who had shoplifted items from the Walmart on Old Gick Road in Walmart on June 3.

Gabrielle A. Beattie, 34, of Ballston Spa, and Abraham E. Gagne, 38, are accused of entering the Walmart on Old Gick Road on June 3 and leaving the self-checkout with $21.21 of merchandise without paying for it, according to police.

Both left the scene before police arrived. Police also learned that Gagne drove to the store despite having 10 or more suspensions on his license.

Both were found at Beattie’s residence.

Gagne was charged with felony aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle as well as misdemeanor counts of sixth-degree conspiracy and petit larceny.

Beattie was charged with the misdemeanors of conspiracy and petit larceny. Both were released on appearance tickets and are due back in Wilton Town Court on July 6 at 4 p.m.

