GLENS FALLS — With data from the recent parking study making recommendations for a paid parking system, city officials are looking into the idea as a way to improve parking spot turnover rates.

Mayor Bill Collins said in a phone call with The Post-Star on Monday that it's time the city moves into the 21st century by using mobile parking apps.

"There are towns, villages and cities all across New York that have already moved to using parking apps that allow people to park," he said.

The parking study performed by BFJ Planning and C.T. Male Associates made a recommendation that city officials look into implementing a paid parking model to help the flow of parking.

Jeff Flagg, the city's economic development director, said the parking study cost roughly $15,000.

"It was paid for out of the city’s general fund, to the best of my knowledge," he said. "The project was driven by questions from the public about the Elm Street garage proposal, and the council simply felt that we should get better data on whether and what parking the city might need going forward."

Collins said the use of parking apps with a possible paid parking model could help facilitate the movement of vehicles in the city's core and outer core parking areas.

He added that although it was a recommendation by the consultants involved with the study, the the city's Special Projects Committee will look into executing the idea of mobile paid parking.

"We are growing and we need to move into the 21st century, but I'm not going to make that decision. The Special Projects Committee chaired by Councilwoman Mary Gooden will be working on this and it won't be easy," he said.

Lake George and Schenectady utilize paid parking apps, according to Collins. The apps have built-in features that allow users to see vacant parking spots in the city, as well as how much the hourly charge is. Collins said that could be a model for Glens Falls following the installation of 150 parking sensors in downtown parking spots last year.

"I think on that parking app it should have every restaurant and business we have listed as a form of wayfinding. I believe that we need to move toward paid parking. I think the principles that the committee is going to look at is no free parking and another of the city not being responsible for providing free parking to its residents, visitors or businesses and their employees," he said.

Collins said that although parking in the city may seem free at the moment, the city is the one paying for parking through maintenance of the spots as well as signage for public parking.

"In principle, there's no such thing as free parking. The parking is paid for by the city though parking enforcement officers. We pay to maintain the parking spots and signage, and we have people again and again abusing that free parking," he said.

Collins said that with the city continuing to grow, he assumes the city will need to have a paid parking model at some point.

"Although we are looking to grow the city, we are looking at the safety of parking, not the revenue," he said. "Our downtown is thriving and growing and I assume we have a need for paid parking."