Owner of Gold Shade building in Glens Falls receives OK to convert first floor into apartments

GLENS FALLS — A project to convert the first floor of the former Gold Shade catering and banquet building into four additional apartments has been approved by the city Planning Board.
Michael Barr, of Pearl River in Rockland County, purchased the building at 97-101 Warren St. in April for $545,000 and has been fixing it up.
The upper floors have 11 apartments. The plan calls for renovating the 10,650-square-foot restaurant and bar space into four handicapped-accessible apartments ranging in size from 650 square feet to 1,000 square feet.
Barr said previously that he expects that there would be three one-bedroom units and one two-bedroom unit.
Since purchasing the building, he has installed new carpeting and lighting in the common areas and renovated several apartments with new plumbing, electrical wiring and flooring.
The board has postponed the application from the November meeting to get more detailed plans.
One of the issues was whether there are sufficient parking spaces. Architect Nina Oldenquist said at Tuesday’s meeting there would be a total of 10 parking spaces. She said the proposal calls for removing a garage in back to add four more spaces to the existing six.
She said she believes that number of spaces would be sufficient because the building is close to numerous bus routes and only a couple of blocks from downtown.
“Our feeling is it’s almost an urban downtown apartment building, and it’s absolutely possible to live there and not have a car, which is the case of many of the tenants that live there now,” she said.
The building will retain the same color scheme. The first-floor apartments will have a low wall in front to provide some privacy and create a space where the tenants can sit outside.
Board member Ethan Hall said he liked the design.
“I do like the look of the front and the separation between the sidewalk and the street,” he said. “I think that’s going to be a very urban feel — something you see a lot in New York City.”
He did not think the parking would be an issue. If people want more parking, they would look elsewhere to rent, he said.
Board member Ronald Greene also praised the renovations.
“I think it’s a good project. It looks real nice,” he said.
Work will be under way in late spring, according to Oldenquist.
