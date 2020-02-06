Owner of Gold Shade building in Glens Falls receives OK to convert first floor into apartments

GLENS FALLS — A project to convert the first floor of the former Gold Shade catering and banquet building into four additional apartments has been approved by the city Planning Board.

Michael Barr, of Pearl River in Rockland County, purchased the building at 97-101 Warren St. in April for $545,000 and has been fixing it up.

The upper floors have 11 apartments. The plan calls for renovating the 10,650-square-foot restaurant and bar space into four handicapped-accessible apartments ranging in size from 650 square feet to 1,000 square feet.

Barr said previously that he expects that there would be three one-bedroom units and one two-bedroom unit.

Since purchasing the building, he has installed new carpeting and lighting in the common areas and renovated several apartments with new plumbing, electrical wiring and flooring.

The board has postponed the application from the November meeting to get more detailed plans.

One of the issues was whether there are sufficient parking spaces. Architect Nina Oldenquist said at Tuesday’s meeting there would be a total of 10 parking spaces. She said the proposal calls for removing a garage in back to add four more spaces to the existing six.

