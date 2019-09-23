{{featured_button_text}}
The MyPayrollHR offices are seen in Clifton Park. The owner of the payroll firm that ceased operations earlier this month was charged in federal court Monday for allegedly committing a $70 million bank fraud.

ALBANY — The owner of a Clifton Park payroll firm that ceased operations earlier this month was charged in federal court Monday for allegedly committing a $70 million bank fraud.

Michael T. Mann, 49, who owned MyPayrollHR, is accused a fraudulently obtaining loans from banks and other financial institutions. He created companies that had no other purpose than to be used in the fraud and misrepresented to banks and financing companies that these fake businesses had income that they did not have. He then obtained loans and liens based upon those fraudulent businesses, according to a news release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office.

Prosecutors allege the fraudulent scheme began in 2010 or 2011.

MyPayrollHR ceased operations after Mann’s banks froze his accounts when they suspected the fraud. Mann then allegedly diverted his clients’ payroll payments to another bank account he controlled, prosecutors said. His company processed payroll and tax payments for about a thousand small business clients across the country.

Mann was arraigned on Monday before U.S. Magistrate Judge Daniel J. Stewart. He was released on a financial bond and with pretrial supervision conditions.

If convicted, Mann faces up to 30 years in prison, a maximum $1 million fine and up to 5 years of post-release supervision.

U.S. Attorney Grant C. Jaquith and James N. Hendricks, special agent in Charge of the Albany Field Office of the FBI made the announcement. In addition to the FBI, the New York State Attorney General’s Office is helping in the investigation. Assistant U.S. Attorneys Michael Barnett and Cyrus P.W. Rieck are prosecuting the case.

The FBI is continuing to seek information from people and businesses who experienced financial loss because of Mann’s alleged fraud with MyPayrollHR and his affiliated companies. People are asked to fill out a form on the FBI’s website at https://forms.fbi.gov/seeking-victim-information-in-mypayrollhr-investigation.

