Owl Pen Books writes a new chapter

GREENWICH — Sydney Nichols walked around Owl Pen Books pointing out myriad sections of used publications all neatly stacked on shelves.

She noted books about theology, philosophy, women’s history, new age, business, language, science, wars, math, sociology, architecture, art, music, film, photography, crafts, antiques, ships, trains, disasters, secret societies and more.

There are books for children and young adults and even books about books.

“We don’t even know the full lay of the land in here,” said Nichols, who recently purchased the bookstore housed in a chicken coop that sits on 100 acres in the town of Greenwich.

Nichols and her husband Eric Kufs along with their 4-year-old daughter Sally Jane live in the 200-year-old white farmhouse adjacent to the shop.

“There’s surprises in every section, which is what’s fun about it,” Nichols said.

The store, which has been a cherished landmark in Greenwich for 60 years, will reopen under new ownership from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday — coinciding with Independent Bookstore Day — and will be open Wednesday through Sunday through the end of October.

In the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic in August 2021, Nichols and Kufs were living and working in Los Angeles when they happened upon an online ad listing the bookstore property for sale. Nichols was working as a graphic designer and Kufs, an English professor and musician.

“It was like a reevaluating of priorities and what is really essential to having a good life,” Kufs said. “It was like, do we need to be here in this overpriced city, and are these the careers we envisioned, and what’s best for our daughter?”

They purchased the property in February and moved across the country to start a new, more rural life.

The Owl Pen bookstore first opened in 1960 by Barbara Probst, who turned an abandoned property in the woods into a destination for book enthusiasts.

When Kufs and Nichols moved into the farmhouse, they found a box containing Probst’s unpublished memoir and essays containing the history of the property and the renovations she made to it.

Probst was a young editorial assistant at Mademoiselle magazine in 1944 when she left New York City to vacation with friends in Argyle, according to an article in the Journal & Press published in August. Her car broke down in front of an old farmhouse on Riddle Road.

“She decided to change her whole life,” Kufs said, adding, “she learned how to be a farmer, she learned how to build barns and renovate houses. And then 15 years into it, she couldn’t escape her love of books and for reading so she opened the little Owl Pen Books.”

The old hog pen first housed the used bookstore, but eventually she moved the books to the former chicken coop.

In 1980, Probst sold the place to Edie Brown and Hank Howard, who continued operating the Owl Pen just as Probst had, but added online sales. Howard died in 2020, and Brown decided she was ready to pass the Owl Pen on to the next generation of booksellers.

Brown has been helping Kufs and Nichols transition into the business.

“We feel a responsibility definitely, because it’s an institution in the area, and it’s really treasured by a lot of people,” Nichols said. “So we’re not trying to drastically change it or make it something else.”

They do hope to add a vinyl section and increase traffic to the store with readings, workshops, events and musical performances. The couple plans to renovate the 1837 farmhouse as well.

The shop also sells maps, prints and sheet music. Rare books will be available online once that is set up.

They welcome people to stop in to buy a book and then read it under one of the many trees on their 100 acres. The grounds are dotted with red barns, stone walls. Yellow daffodils and tiny purple flowers are sprouting up from the green grass.

“You don’t have to necessarily be someone who frequents bookstores to enjoy this place,” Kufs said. “It’s a magical property.”

Gretta Hochsprung writes features and hometown news. She can be reached at 518-742-3206 or ghochsprung@poststar.com.

