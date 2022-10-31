Owl Pen Books in Greenwich placed on state Historic Business Preservation Registry

GREENWICH — Owl Pen Books' owners are new, but the rare and used bookstore “on a back road off a back road” is now on the state’s Historic Business Preservation Registry.

Assemblywoman Carrie Woerner, D-Round Lake, presented the certificate of registration Friday to Sydney Nichols and Eric Kufs, who purchased the 62-year-old business in February.

Nichols and Kufs are the business’s third owners, after founder Barbara Probst and second owners Edie Brown and Hank Howard.

“I am so delighted to have nominated you,” Woerner said as she handed Nichols and Kufs the certificate, surrounded by thousands of shelved books and a vintage hi-fi playing a vinyl record. “While I knew about Owl Pen Books, I didn’t know it had new owners until I read about you. It’s an amazing story on so many levels.”

Nichols, a graphic designer, Kufs, an English professor and musician, and their young daughter were living in Los Angeles when COVID struck. As with many others in that dark time, they were reevaluating their priorities. Brown had recently lost her husband and decided it was time to pass on the business they’d nurtured for 40 years. When Nichols and Kufs saw an online advertisement for the bookstore and its 100 acres last fall, they decided this was their opportunity.

They made an offer, but someone else had gotten in in ahead of them. Then that offer fell through. The real estate agent contacted Nichols and Kufs, who made plans to fly out from Los Angeles and meet Brown. Snowstorms delayed their flight for two days. Eventually the couple and Brown connected and closed the sale.

Nichols, Kufs, and Sally Jane, now 4, moved in in February.

“We unpacked the moving pod and the snow started,” Nichols recalled. “It was definitely an introduction to the East Coast.”

Owl Pen opened for the 2022 season on April 30. Their first season in the book business “exceeded our expectations,” Nichols said.

“We had very low expectations,” Kufs added dryly.

Owl Pen Books has around 35,000 books and other printed materials, grouped by categories in two buildings. Most of the books are shelved in a converted chicken barn. A few are in the former hog pen where Probst lived for her first few years on the property and started the book business.

Over the winter and spring, Nichols and Kufs installed new lights in the main building and moved a few sections “so they’re more featured,” Nichols said. They found a stereo speaker and turntable online and added vinyl record sales.

The buildings are unheated, so the business will close this weekend and reopen on the last weekend in April. Nichols and Kufs plan to list the inventory online and do some projects in the store over the winter.

The state’s Historic Business Preservation Registry “is meant to commemorate historic businesses that define a community,” Woerner said. “The notion of a bookstore on a farm is linked to the spirit of this community.”

The registry was started by an act of the state Legislature in 2020, said Daniel Mackay, deputy commissioner for historic preservation. Nominations were opened last fall.

“I kept gravitating to great food and restaurants,” Mackay said. “I think this is our first bookstore. It’s the farthest off a main highway of the nominees so far. That’s part of the adventure.”

The program recognizes businesses that have been in operation for at least 50 years in the same municipality and have contributed to their community’s history, according to the program website. Along with recognition, the program provides education and promotional assistance to ensure the businesses’ continued visibility and success.

The governor, lieutenant governor and members of the state Assembly and Senate can make two nominations per legislative term, or one per year. The registry is up to 111 businesses across the state, said Christina Vagvolgyi, who administers the program.

The registry is not competitive, nominations are accepted as they come in, and businesses are added as long as they meet the requirements.

Woerner previously nominated N. Fox Jewelers in Saratoga Springs.

Other businesses on the registry in this area are Telescope Casual Furniture in Granville and The Queensbury Hotel in Glens Falls, both nominated by Assemblyman Matt Simpson, R-Horicon, and Stewart’s Shops, headquartered in Malta Ridge.

For more information on Owl Pen Books, visit www.owlpenbooks.com. To learn more about the Historic Business Preservation Registry, visit parks.ny.gov/historic-preservation/business-registry/default.aspx.