Overtime pay recommendation brings uncertainty to farms

Farmers are facing a perfect storm of challenges from inflation, supply shortages and higher labor costs.

“It’s just hard to keep up with what this is all going to do to the bottom line,” said Tom Borden, who operates a dairy farm and apple orchard in Easton.

The war in Ukraine creates more uncertainty, said Moreau Supervisor Todd Kusnierz, a farmer who formerly was an adviser to the state Senate Agriculture Committee.

“It’s going to be a wildcard as to where all that will come out at the bottom line,” he said.

The uncertainly comes after a relatively more stable agricultural economy in recent years.

Between 2014 and 2019, the agriculture economy grew by 36%, and agriculture employment increased by 50%, Kusnierz said.

Farmers are nervous about the pendulum swinging the other way.

Among these challenges, meanwhile, another storm cloud threatens.

The state Farm Laborers Wage Board voted 2 to 1 in January to recommend that the state Labor Department reduce the threshold for overtime pay from 60 hours per week to 40 hours per week, over a 10-year period.

The dissenting vote came from a representative of the New York Farm Bureau.

The threshold had been 60 hours since Jan. 1, 2020.

Before that, overtime pay was not required for farmworkers in New York.

Under the recommendation, the threshold would be reduced to 56 hours starting Jan. 1, 2024, and be reduced in subsequent biannual increments.

The proposed change would increase farm labor costs by about 17%, according to Farm Credit East, a financial firm that specializes in the agriculture industry.

That would be in addition to a recent increase in the minimum wage.

The recommendation was a compromise with farmworker advocates, who wanted an immediate 40-hour threshold, according to Farmworker Justice, a national advocacy organization.

“Although the 10-year, phase-in is longer than what advocates would have desired, Farmworker Justice believes that the recommendation is a step in the right direction toward treating farmworkers on an equal basis with other workers,” the organization said, in a statement.

State Labor Commissioner Roberta Reardon will now make a report about the recommendation, and Gov. Kathy Hochul will make the final decision on whether to accept or reject the panel’s recommendation.

Local opposition

Area state legislators and Adirondack Regional Chamber of Commerce have urged the commissioner and governor to reject the recommendation.

“The terrible impact to our farm communities and greater economy of our region of Washington, Saratoga and Warren counties will be immense,” Michael Bittel, the chamber’s president and chief executive officer, wrote in a Feb. 3 letter to Reardon.

It's not just wages that increase, but also Social Security and Medicare taxes and workers' compensation insurance premiums that increase, Bittel said, in a recent interview.

The potential increase comes at a time when farmers already are experiencing increased cost in virtually every aspect, Bittel said.

Cost of fuel, fertilizer, feed and seed to grow feed crops have all soared, said Borden, the Easton farmer.

The cost of alfalfa seed, for example, has doubled because of shortages.

“We’re not even going to be sure if we can get it,” he said.

Replacement parts for machinery are expensive, if they are available at all.

The added overtime cost makes area formers less competitive with counterparts in other states, which do not have farm overtime laws, Bittel said.

New York is one of six states that requires overtime pay for agricultural workers.

The other states are California, Minnesota, Hawaii, Maryland and Washington.

No state bordering New York requires overtime pay for agricultural workers.

“I never appreciate trying to be the first one to do these things,” said Borden, the Easton farmer.

Farm labor costs in New York account for 12.5% of revenue, compared with 8.7% nationwide, according to Farm Credit East, which cited a recent U.S. Department of Agriculture economic report.

The federal Fair Standards Act excludes agricultural workers from overtime pay requirements.

That’s because farming, by the nature of the work, requires long hours, Bittel said.

“While a farm is certainly a business, it is a unique way of life,” he said. “People who choose to work on farms do so out of passion and knowing that weather, crop planting and harvesting lead to vastly different hours of work.”

Farmworkers Justice, however, maintains that the agricultural exemption, dating back to when most farmworkers in the South were Black, is racist.

Today, 30% of farmworkers are from families that earn less than poverty level, according to the organization.

Bruce Goldstein, president of the advocacy organization, said that farm owners should adjust their business models in order to pay overtime wages.

“There is no valid justification for exempting farmworkers from overtime pay protections that apply to other workers,” he said, in a statement. “Farmworkers should be paid fairly for the work that they do.”

Farmers who compete with counterparts in other states cannot simply raise their prices to pay more wages, Farm Credit East maintains.

Paul Arnold, of Pleasant Valley Farm, a vegetable farm in Argyle, said he and his wife employ only part-time workers, so the overtime law does not affect them.

But they, like other farms, have had to adjust to higher energy costs and inflation.

“It’s a matter of finding efficiencies and raising some prices,” he said.

Kusnierz said the overtime law does not directly affect his farm, as only family members work at the farm where Black Angus cattle and Christmas trees are raised.

For larger farms, however, which often employ 50 to 60 people, “that has a major impact,” he said.

The added cost from reducing the overtime threshold could cause owners of large farms to conclude that it is more cost-effective, over the long run, to automate milking operations, Kusnierz said.

“Yes, that’s a huge investment up front, but you don’t pay overtime,” he said.

Hochul, in her legislative agenda in January, proposed increasing a state tax credit for farmers who buy equipment to automate their operations.

The governor also proposed extending and increasing a tax credit based on farm wages.

And she proposed a new tax credit to offset farm overtime pay.

“Farm labor is among the fastest-growing cost of agricultural production in New York,” Hochul said at the time.

It is not yet clear if the tax credit would cover the full cost of overtime pay as well as federal employment taxes and workers' compensation premiums, said Bittel, the chamber of commerce president.

“That still has to be all negotiated out,” he said.

