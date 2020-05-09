Overnight snow fills the air in Glens Falls region

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Snow flurries filled the air across the Glens Falls region late Friday night, a rare showing of the white stuff in the month of May.

Snow began falling in higher elevations early Friday evening and was present through most of the area by 10 p.m. as temperatures dropped into the mid 30s. Flurries continued into the early morning hours of Saturday. Little or no accumulation was expected.

In most areas the snow melted as soon as it hit the ground, but it left a dusting on grass and other surfaces in the Warrensburg area. The weather did not appear to cause any major travel issues.

The last time snow accumulated in Albany this late in the season was May 18 of 2002 when 2.2 inches fell, according to the National Weather Service. The Glens Falls area got a trace of snow at the time, according to North Country Weather.

More snow flurries are possible on Saturday, when the forecast calls for cloudy and windy conditions with temperatures not getting above the low 40s.

The unusually cold and snowy weather is due to a polar vortex, a batch of cold air from the Arctic that occasionally comes south to bring snow and colder temperatures to Canada and parts of the United States, according to the Associated Press.