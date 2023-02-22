GLENS FALLS — City officials are going to test permitted overnight parking in a ward-by-ward pilot program.

As parking improvements are being researched and reviewed by city officials, a test program for on-street overnight parking has been a priority of the city’s Special Projects Committee.

It is currently against the law to park on city streets from 2 a.m. to 6 a.m.

Jeff Flagg, economic development director for the city, was at a meeting of the committee on Tuesday, along with City Clerk Megan Nolin, to discuss having a street designated in each ward with permitted on-street overnight parking allowed.

“The way that we have been approaching this is to come up with an area where we can allow on-street overnight parking in each of the wards, and that’s our first step,” Fourth Ward Councilman and committee member Ben Lapham said.

Mary Gooden, committee chair and Fifth Ward councilwoman, said the streets being considered as possibilities for the pilot are Pearl Street, a section of Broad Street between Mission Street and Elm Street, and Hudson Avenue from the post office to Glens Falls Hospital.

Wards 2 and 3 have yet to make a recommendation of streets, according to Lapham.

Gooden said officials are making sure to select wide streets to accommodate the parking and want to get the public’s opinion.

“It would be good to meet with the public to get a cross-section of businesses, visitors, residents to get some indication of what they think. Then make a list to see if we can tweak some things,” former City Clerk Bob Curtis added. “If it’s agreeable to the police chief, fire chief, DPW superintendent for overnight hours with constraints, it could certainly help the downtown. Then trying to get some idea of people who have private lots and maybe helping us out in some kind of way and the other lots that we have.”

Curtis, who now is a consultant for the committee, said the pilot program is something all should be able to benefit from.

“There’s people who work, live and visit downtown and we are trying to accommodate all of them; that’s what we’re working on,” he said.

The board is looking to meet with both Fire Chief James Schrammel and Police Chief Jarred Smith at its next meeting to discuss the idea of the pilot and any complications that could arise for emergency services. Following that meeting, the committee will seek opening discussions to the public.

The next Special Projects Committee will be March 21 at 2 p.m. on the second floor of City Hall in the mayor’s conference room.