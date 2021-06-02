Overlooked Saratoga County towns seek ways to draw residents

The recommendations include a marketing campaign, creation of co-work spaces in the towns where there is strong cellphone and broadband access and outreach to the Capital Region’s high-tech employers about the high-quality local lifestyle.

“I hope this report will help people see what we know: These communities are gems waiting to be discovered,” said Corinth Supervisor Richard Lucia.

The towns used $12,000 in Saratoga County economic development funds to commission the report, which looks at the kinds of people who have moved from elsewhere in recent years and ways that more of them could be drawn to the southern edge of the Adirondacks.

It was Wright who pushed for the four towns to pool economic development funding each could have spent individually.

“The report really emphasizes how we’re all in the same boat,” he said.

Edinburg Supervisor Jean Raymond, who moved to the Sacandaga region decades ago from suburban Connecticut, said the region still needs better cellphone and broadband internet service if more people are going to work remotely.

There are also opportunities to attract more Capital Region day trippers to see the scenery and appreciate the history, she said.