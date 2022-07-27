Overdose spike in Washington County linked to fentanyl

The Washington County Sheriff's Office issued a warning on Wednesday regarding drugs containing fentanyl in the area after seeing an increase in overdoses.

Sheriff Jeffrey Murphy said in a news release that the Washington County Sheriff's Office has responded to multiple suspected drug overdose incidents in a 24-hour period.

The incidents include at least one fatal and multiple non-fatal overdoses that may be associated with fentanyl laced drugs. Fentanyl is commonly mixed with heroin and cocaine and greatly increases the potency of the product being used.

Police said preliminary investigations show that the cause of the overdoses was possibly related to products laced with fentanyl.

One of the overdose incidents included the recovery of some mixed product described as a light purple color, according to the news release.

Murphy said officers continue to administer Naloxone as trained, but attempts to reverse the effects of opioids does not work as well on mixed products or products with increased potency.

The Sheriff’s Office is urging family, friends and support groups of those in a high-risk category for overdoses to be aware of the possibility of the fentanyl-laced mixtures in the area. If you suspect someone has overdosed, call 911 and administer naloxone, if available.

Police said updates will be issued as any new information becomes available.