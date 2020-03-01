Overall, Glens Falls region has not had a bad flu year

Overall, it has not been a bad year. The first positive tests in the hospital system — including all its primary care and urgent care sites — were on Dec. 21. That’s four weeks later than normal.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-589-5944 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

Last week, around the time that is typically peak flu season, there had been a total of 181 positive tests. Last year at this time, there had been 209 positives. That’s a 13% reduction.

“Honestly, it’s been fairly normal,” she said.

Once patients are admitted with the flu, they are placed in isolation, though they might not feel too isolated. They don’t have to wear a mask in their room, but everyone who comes in must follow “droplet transmission precautions.”

An orange sign outside those patients doors orders everyone to stop and put on masks before entering. They are also directed to wash their hands with an alcohol-based hand rub from dispensers that are mounted on the walls throughout the hospital.

They can also use soap and water, but Alycon prefers the alcohol-based handrub.