Overall, Glens Falls region has not had a bad flu year

GLENS FALLS — While people are focusing on coronavirus, the virus that is already spreading rapidly through the area is the flu.
Locally, the flu started late this year and there aren’t quite as many cases as normal, according to Glens Fall Hospital data.
But the season isn’t over yet, so officials urged the public to get their flu shot if they haven’t yet.
“It’s always worth it,” said Hillary Alycon, director of infection prevention and control at Glens Falls Hospital. “We still have three more solid months.”
The flu season stretches into May now, despite being thought of as a winter illness.
This year’s flu shot was somewhat effective, according to the Centers for Disease Control.
The CDC estimates that for children, the vaccine has been about 50% effective against Type B and about 55% effective against Type A.
But for young adults, the vaccine has been completely ineffective against Type A, the CDC said. Researchers are trying to figure out why that happened.
At Glens Falls Hospital, patients are “disproportionately” between ages 18 and 49, Alycon said.
“Maybe it was less effective, maybe they weren’t getting it, maybe they’re just the ones gathering in groups, being social,” she said.
Overall, it has not been a bad year. The first positive tests in the hospital system — including all its primary care and urgent care sites — were on Dec. 21. That’s four weeks later than normal.
Last week, around the time that is typically peak flu season, there had been a total of 181 positive tests. Last year at this time, there had been 209 positives. That’s a 13% reduction.
“Honestly, it’s been fairly normal,” she said.
Once patients are admitted with the flu, they are placed in isolation, though they might not feel too isolated. They don’t have to wear a mask in their room, but everyone who comes in must follow “droplet transmission precautions.”
An orange sign outside those patients doors orders everyone to stop and put on masks before entering. They are also directed to wash their hands with an alcohol-based hand rub from dispensers that are mounted on the walls throughout the hospital.
They can also use soap and water, but Alycon prefers the alcohol-based handrub.
“It dispenses a pre-programmed amount. You’re rubbing it til it dries so you’re meeting the 15 to 20 seconds (rule),” she said. “With soap I may use a different amount of soap each time. I might not thoroughly rinse it off, I might not wash long enough.”
She takes this seriously. She fist-bumps rather than shaking hands (and recommends everyone else pick up this habit). She uses the hospital’s alcohol-based handrub dispensers after every “high touch” item she must touch, such as elevator buttons.
But the flu transmission warning signs get everyone’s attention. Even workers who deliver and pick up food for those patients follow the droplet transmission precautions.
“Even the dietary staff will don the protective personal equipment. It’s expected everyone will follow it,” she said. “They put the dishes in enclosed carts with doors.”
Near each room is a cubby that holds gowns, gloves and masks so that staff can put on whatever they need to wear to enter the patient’s room. There’s a dozen signs, each with their own list of what to wear based on the contagiousness of the patient’s illness.
The patients who got the flu this year have been doing well with a five-day prescription of Tamiflu, Alycon added.
“It lessens the severity. Generally, by the end of the five days, they’re generally not symptomatic.”
And then they can go home.
