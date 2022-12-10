Over decades, area Christmas trees have made the spotlight

The Rockefeller Center Christmas tree that came from Queensbury is an immense source of pride in its hometown.

“It wasn’t just any tree. It was a special tree,” said town Supervisor John Strough, who traveled with a Queensbury Senior Citizens group of about 40 people by bus to New York City on Wednesday to see the tree and enjoy other entertainment.

“We told the security guard that we were from Queensbury, where the tree was grown,” Strough said. “It didn’t get us any special treatment, but he acknowledged that was a good thing.”

Strough said that Glens Falls and Lake George residents with the group were equally proud of the tree.

“Everyone took dozens of pictures of them in front of the tree,” he said. “We’re just as proud as peacocks to have that tree come from Queensbury.”

The Rockefeller Center Christmas tree is one of several prominent trees that have been grown in the region over the years, including the National Christmas Tree in Washington, D.C., in 1964 and 1969.

A sense of hometown pride is just one benefit of supplying this year’s Rockefeller Center Christmas tree.

It has brought publicity to the town.

People magazine, USA Today, The New York Times, New York Post, New York Daily News, the “Today” show, CBS and CNN network news and National Public Radio were among the prominent publications and broadcasts that mentioned Queensbury in its coverage of the 82-foot spruce that the Lebowitz family of Queensbury donated.

The value of the free marketing is immense.

“It certainly is hundreds of thousands of dollars, if not millions. It’s huge,” said Kate Austin, owner of Advokate, a marketing and communications firm in Glens Falls.

“It’s a good thing to be in the national news for, because it’s positive — it’s warm and fuzzy,” she said.

“Who doesn’t love a Christmas tree?” said Moreau Supervisor Todd Kusnierz, who also operates a Christmas tree farm.

For Queensbury, and for the region, being identified with the Rockefeller Center Christmas tree is a great marketing image, he said.

“It (the aura of a Christmas tree) brings families together in celebration of the season,” he said.

Based on its height, the 82-foot Rockefeller Center Christmas tree is probably between 45 and 65 years old, Kusnierz said.

“We have trees on the farm that are up to 25 to 30 feet tall,” but customers typically want trees between 5 and 6 feet tall, and occasionally up to 8 or 9 feet, he said.

If people particularly like a tree that is a bit taller, Kusnierz will offer to cut the bottom off.

“We tell them, ‘We can always shorten a tree for you. We can’t stretch it,’” he said.

News of the tree from Queensbury also is being spread on social media.

A Google search for “Rockefeller Christmas Tree, Queensbury,” turned up about 85,000 matches.

A Lake George Regional Chamber of Commerce post about the tree had more than the usual traffic, said Amanda Metzger, the chamber’s marketing director.

“My brother, who lives part time in New York City, heard about it independently from me telling him and was excited to find out it was from Queensbury. Additionally, I’ve heard from a lot of other people who have friends and family in New York City and have similar stories,” she said.

Amanda Magee, managing partner of Trampoline Design, a marketing and graphic design firm in Glens Falls, called the Queensbury tree in New York City “a fun turn of events to be sure.”

“My eldest daughter is in her first year of college in Manhattan. She happened to be home the day they cut it down and then was back in the city to attend the tree lighting,” Magee said.

Magee, like others, said the Christmas tree is a great marketing image for Queensbury.

“It reinforces that we live in a beautiful area with generous community members,” she said.

The Warren County Tourism Department has seen an uptick in inquires about winter tourism, but it’s hard to determine if it is the result of publicity about the Christmas tree or due to other factors, said Don Lehman, the county’s director of public affairs.

“They’re getting more calls, more social media inquiries, than in the past,” he said.

For Strough, it advances a long-term goal of establishing a brand identity for Queensbury, which often is lumped in with either Glens Falls or Lake George.

Just this week, a meteorologist with an Albany area television station reported the temperature at Warren County airport in “Glens Falls,” when the airport is located in Queensbury, he said.

“This helps a lot in creating Queensbury’s identity,” he said, referring to publicity from the tree. “We’re getting there.”

Two National Christmas Trees

Strough said the Rockefeller Center Christmas tree stirs up memories of the National Christmas Tree in 1969.

The 65-foot Norway spruce, harvested from Crandall Park in Glens Falls, was either 65, 70 or 80 years old, depending on which historic news account you read.

It was decorated with either 6,200 red and white light bulbs, or 6,500, or 8,000, depending on which news account you read.

About 100 Warren County residents were in Washington for the lighting ceremony on Dec. 16, 1969, when President Richard Nixon, creating negative publicity for himself, mistakenly announced that the tree was from Warren County, Ohio, instead of Warren County, New York.

“Nixon, You Sure Know How to Hurt a Town,” a New York Daily News headline goaded.

Nixon’s gaffe actually brought more publicity to Warren County, New York.

County publicist Walter Grishkot appeared the next morning on the “Today” show with Barbara Walters to set the record straight in a seven-and-a-half-minute interview.

Strough was among about 200 Adirondack Community College, now SUNY Adirondack, “honor guard” students that provided round-the-clock security at Crandall Park for the tree for several weeks before it was transported to Washington.

A trailer was set up temporarily in the park so that students had a makeshift study hall, allowing them to monitor the tree via closed-circuit television.

ACC President Charles Eisenhart would join students in the evenings for songfests around a campfire.

“We had a little campfire there. … We had good conversations,” Strough recalled on Thursday.

The volunteer security force made sure no one vandalized the tree or removed branches as souvenirs, he said.

“I’ve always looked proudly at that,” he said.

The first National Christmas Tree from Warren County in 1964 was the result of multi-year campaign that was initiated in 1960 to convince the federal government to select a National Christmas Tree from the Adirondack Park.

The 72-foot tree was harvested from an International Paper Co. woodlot off Landon Hill Road, between Chestertown and Pottersville.

On Dec. 18, 1964, President Lyndon Johnson lit the tree that was decorated with more than 5,000 red, white and blue lights.

A Glens Falls tree

Fifty years ago, another locally grown tree, about one-third in height of the Rockefeller Center tree, but still tall by Christmas tree standards, stayed in its hometown.

Ronald and Frances Cote of Glens Falls in 1972 donated a 28-foot spruce that had grown in the yard of their Fifth Street home for 25 years to use as the city’s official Christmas tree.

Ronald Cote was a city firefighter who later was fire chief for many years.

City Forester Richard Crowe supervised a city crew that cut the tree down on Nov. 14, 1972, and moved it the next day to Bank Square, now the Centennial Circle roundabout, where the annual city Christmas tree was displayed in that era.

“It was held nearly standing up by a crane on the back of a Tree Commission truck, and slowly moved to Bank Square,” The Post-Star reported on Nov. 14.

Crowe sawed off a bottom section of the trunk and presented it to Frances Cote to be polished, inscribed and kept as a souvenir.

A great crowd turned out for the tree lighting on Nov. 24.

“A multitude of shoppers crowded the downtown and plaza stores, causing traffic jams around the city,” The Post-Star reported the next day. “Mayor Robert J. Cronin told the many children at the corner of Warren and Glen streets in Bank Square that he hoped the lighting of the Christmas tree would also light the hearts of the people of Glens Falls with the Christmas spirit.”

The mayor pulled the switch to light the tree just before 4:30 p.m.

The city’s official Christmas tree has been at various locations over the years, ranging from Bank Square to outside City Hall on Ridge Street, to City Park.

In 2011, it was displayed at the Centennial Circle roundabout, and has been back at City Park since at least 2013.

The tree lighting is one of the more enjoyable duties of a mayor, said Glens Falls Mayor Bill Collins, who presided at his first tree-lighting this year.

“I’m loving long life,” he said, reflecting on the experience. “These duties like lighting a Christmas tree … they’re always going to be my favorite things.”

NYC tree

From elsewhere in the Adirondacks, the Hudson Pulp and Paper Corp. in 1972 donated six trees harvested at Tupper Lake to the New York City Parks Department, The Post-Star reported on Nov. 22, 1972.

New York City Mayor John Lindsay was to light a 55-foot balsam fir in front of City Hall on Dec. 13.

A 42-foot balsam fir was placed in Washington Square Park, and other trees were placed outside borough halls in Brooklyn, Queens, the Bronx and Staten Island.

In the movies

A Christmas tree in Port Henry was featured in a silent movie about a century ago.

“Someone had an excellent inspiration for Christmas,” in Port Henry, The Post-Star reported on Dec. 24, 1919.

That “someone” was Charles Miller, a New York City filmmaker who was in Port Henry to shoot “The Law of the Yukon,” a black-and-white silent motion picture based on the Robert Service poem of the same name.

Miller envisioned “a great big Christmas tree in the middle of the public square” and “a real out and out Santa Claus with a real big bag full of real gifts.”

Actor Edward Earle, dressed as Santa Claus, passed out toys and candy to about 500 Port Henry area children at noon Christmas Day.

About 100 children from needy families received items such as mufflers, gloves and wool caps, in addition to toys and candy.

Earle had collected donations from the film cast and crew and from Port Henry merchants.

Actress June Elvidge, who played Mrs. Meredith, and Australian actress Nancy Deaver, who played Goldie, helped pass out the presents.

A band, a vocal quartet and several church choirs performed carols, as about 2,000 adults watched from the sidelines.

Local clergy were so moved they proclaimed that from then on the annual village Christmas tree would be known as the “Charles Miller Christmas Tree.”

It was real-life Christmas spirit captured for a scene in a movie that would be shown around the nation.