GLENS FALLS — Award-winning graphic novelist Christopher Baldwin, who penned a story about the Glens Falls arts and cultural scene, will bring his latest creation, "Glens Falls," to the 24th annual Autumn Leaves: Glens Falls Chronicle Book Fair this weekend.
The book fair, with 100 authors, booksellers, publishers and presenters, is Sunday at The Queensbury Hotel in downtown Glens Falls. It runs from from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. and is free and open to the public.
"You've got 100 people who were passionate enough about one topic, one story, one idea to write several hundred pages about it, to put it into print. It's 100 feature stories, if only we had the time to write them all," said Glens Falls Chronicle Managing Editor Cathy DeDe. "Instead, we invite the community to come and meet the authors themselves and to hear their stories in person."
Sunday's event includes author displays and sales, headlining talks, readings, children's activities and children's books. Attending will be local authors Matthew Rozell, Molly McMaster Morgoslepov, Carl Heilman II, Christopher Baldwin and kid's joke book writer John Briggs, among others.
Rozell's new book, "D-Day and Beyond," actually launched on Oct. 16 at Crandall Public Library. It is the fifth volume in the "The Things Our Fathers Saw" oral history series.
The book fair started 24 years ago in the Ridge Street space that is now Fountain Square Outfitters, with a dozen or so booksellers.
"We had children's stories all day in the front window space of Godnick's Furniture, talks at Crandall Library," DeDe said, adding that they were basically a pop-up bookstore before pop-up was a concept. "We saw Dog Ate My Homework and Red Fox Books both come and go, unfortunately. In a town that doesn't have its own bookstore, this is the one day that we do."
According to DeDe, people come to buy.
"They have the program in hand, with authors circled: Who they want to meet, programs they want to attend, books they want to purchase," she said. "It's an opportunity for the community to showcase and celebrate authors and booksellers, people who love books.
"Some authors only sell a handful or even just a couple of books," DeDe continued. "But then they meet other like-minded writers, or a designer they wind up working with later, or a library director comes through and offers them a speaking opportunity."
